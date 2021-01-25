News

We’ve not fixed date for voter registration –INEC

T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the news making the rounds that it would begin the registration of new voters from January 25.

 

The commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had announced last December that continuous registration of voters would begin in the first quarter of 2021 and would end six months to the general election.

 

There was a report that the commission had fixed January 25 as the date for its new voter registration exercise.

 

But INEC in a message yestrrday described it as fake. The message from the publicity department of the commission said in part; “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to informe the general public that no date has been fixed for the resumption of the continuous voter registration (CVR).

 

“We implore Nigerians to ignore the fake news making the rounds that the commission will open the register of voters from 25th January, 2021.”

