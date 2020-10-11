We’ve not had electricity in 12 years, says 70-year-old man who refuses to vote

…as INEC makes progress in uploading election results on portal

A resident of Bolorunduro, headquarters of Ondo east local government area (LGA), refused to cast his ballot on Saturday, saying he has lost confidence in electoral process.

The 70-year-old man, who pleaded anonymity, said he would not vote because his community (Bolorunduro) has not had power supply or water for more than 10 years. “No light, no water for 12 years.

I’m a farmer and I am proud of it. But I can’t bring my goods out because we do not have good roads,” he said. “I have stopped voting since the time of Olusegun Agagu. I have lost interest in the voting process. Even if my son or daughter comes out to contest, I will only give my blessings but I won’t vote. “How can I go and stand under the sun and at the end of the day, my vote won’t count.”

Meanwhile, party agents offered N4,000 to voters in Bolorundoro to influence their choice.

Despite the heavy security presence in Ondo east, politicians achieved their aim of inducing voters. Meanwhile, in fulfilment of its pledge to continue promoting transparency in electoral process using technology, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it made progress in uploading election results from polling units (PUs) during Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election.

According to INEC, the results were uploaded on its result view portal. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on August 6 introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal’’. At the Ondo election, therefore, results from 2,518 polling units out of the 3,009 units in 18 Local Governments across the state were uploaded on the portal as at 7.50 p.m. on Saturday.

NAN reports that the uploading of results from the 168 PUs in Akoko South West LG had been completed, while in Akoko South East, result of 174 out of 176 polling units had been uploaded.

