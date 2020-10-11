News Top Stories

We’ve not had electricity in 12 years, says 70-year-old man who refuses to vote

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

…as INEC makes progress in uploading election results on portal

 

A resident of Bolorunduro, headquarters of Ondo east local government area (LGA), refused to cast his ballot on Saturday, saying he has lost confidence in electoral process.

 

The 70-year-old man, who pleaded anonymity, said he would not vote because his community (Bolorunduro) has not had power supply or water for more than 10 years. “No light, no water for 12 years.

 

I’m a farmer and I am proud of it. But I can’t bring my goods out because we do not have good roads,” he said. “I have stopped voting since the time of Olusegun Agagu. I have lost interest in the voting process. Even if my son or daughter comes out to contest, I will only give my blessings but I won’t vote. “How can I go and stand under the sun and at the end of the day, my vote won’t count.”

 

Meanwhile, party agents offered N4,000 to voters in Bolorundoro to influence their choice.

 

Despite the heavy security presence in Ondo east, politicians achieved their aim of inducing voters. Meanwhile, in fulfilment of its pledge to continue promoting transparency in electoral process using technology, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it made progress in uploading election results from polling units (PUs) during Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election.

 

According to INEC, the results were uploaded on its result view portal. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on August 6 introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal’’. At the Ondo election, therefore, results from 2,518 polling units out of the 3,009 units in 18 Local Governments across the state were uploaded on the portal as at 7.50 p.m. on Saturday.

 

NAN reports that the uploading of results from the 168 PUs in Akoko South West LG had been completed, while in Akoko South East, result of 174 out of 176 polling units had been uploaded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

H1’ 20: 10 banks made N338.65bn from fees, commission

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

    Ten Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country garnered a total of N338.65 billion in  fee and commission income in the first half of this year, the lenders’ H1 2020 results show.   The amount is, however, 6.4 per cent (N21.62 billion) less than the N360.27 billion the DMBs got from the same […]
News

CSO warns against threats to national security

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…urges support for Buhari, Service Chiefs A group, the Civil Society Organisation in Defence of National Security, has warned individuals and groups in the country against engaging in tendencies that are injurious to national security and peace. This was as the CSO also called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari whom, it said, was determined […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 deaths in 24 hours as NCDC confirms 561 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded an increase in its daily fatality toll on Tuesday — the highest in 10 days — as 17 people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country. Before Tuesday, the previous highest figure was 19 deaths on June 20, 2020. This was contained in the update by the Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: