We’ve not received any petition, says Ogun Appeals C’ttee; begins sitting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals’ Committee for Ogun State has given 48 hours to aggrieved members of the party to submit their petitions or hold their peace.

This is coming as the Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon-led Committee begins sitting and revealed that it is yet to receive any petition since the Congress held on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Announcing that it will begin sitting as from 10am on Tuesday, October 26, the chairman of the ommittee promised to hold on for 48 hours before concluding that there is no petition.

The committee, set up by the Mai Buni-led National Caretaker Committee, is made up of five members led by Hon. Obahiagbon.

The five-man Committee is to receive and address petitions from aggrieved members of the party over the recent state congresses, in order to ensure equity, justice and guarantee integrity of the congress.

The members of the committee include Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon as Chairman and Barrister C.J Chiwuba as Secretary.

Others are Hon. Muazu Bawa Rajua, Mr. Aboge-Isaac Felix and Hon. Jubrin Akowe as members.

Obahiagbon, while speaking at a press briefing held at the APC secretariat in Abeokuta on Monday, said the committee will only wait for 48 hours and if there are no petitions, would submit its report as such.

“It is to be noted that in all cases where party congresses had taken place, Appeal Committees, have been subsequently empowered by the Caretaker Extra Ordinary and Convention Planning Committee of the APC, in line with our party’s constitution, to review the Congresses with a view to ensuring justice, equity, fair play and guaranteeing the integrity of the entire process,” Obahiagbon said.

Like this: Like Loading...