We’ve not zoned presidency – PDP BoT chair

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has dispelled the insinuations that the southern Nigerian will produce the presidential candidate in 2023 following the zoning of the party’s nation chairmanship position to the North. There have been speculations that with the adoption of the zoning committee report by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, zoning chairmanship to the north that south will produce the presidential candidate. But Senator Jibrin, who spoke after the inauguration of the new BoT members, explained that the PDP has not taken a decision on where its presidential candidate in 2019, will come from.

He advised party members not to adopt rigid position in the October national convention, and to avoid heating up the process for personal gains. “What I can say is that we should never be personal because when you want to be personal, the issue of disunity will come. “We are not talking about zoning of the offices of the president, vice president, Senate President or Speaker of the House of Representatives yet. Zoning can mar or destroy our party but by the grace of God, we will not allow that to happen,” theBoTchairmanstated.

