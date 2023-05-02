We’ve Paid N13bn Out Of N19bn Global Deductions –Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration has paid N13 billion out of the N19 billion global deductions owed to public servants in the state.

The governor also said his administration had paid N88.92 billion as pension for the state and local government retirees till date. Abiodun disclosed this while addressing workers and members of trade unions at the celebration of the 2023 workers’ day held at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He assured that the outstanding of N6 billion global deductions would be paid in the coming months. Emphasising on the theme of the event; “Workers’ Rights and Social Economic Rights”, Abiodun noted that his administration understood workers’ plight and was working towards addressing them.

He said that his government has paid the sum of N4.1 billion as gratuity for both state and local government retirees, just as the quarterly release for pensioners had been increased from N500 million to N1 billion.

The governor further disclosed that the minimum monthly pay for pensioners in the state had been increased from N5,000 to N10,000. “The additional N700 million wage bill initially affected our plan which was to settle all outstanding commitments with our workforce.

Let me reassure you that our administration will continue to explore various financial options rather than imposing additional taxes on the people.”