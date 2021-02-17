News

We’ve paid N31bn to pensioners, says Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as gov presents N963m bond certificates to retirees

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday disclosed that his administration has released and paid about N31billion as pensions to all categories of pensioners in the state since 2018. This, according to him, his administration had kept faith with his promises to ensure prompt and adequate payment of salaries and pensions to all categories of workers both active and passive.

This is even as the governor yesterday presented N963, 246, 530.53 to pensioners in the state. Oyetola spoke during presentation of bond certificates to retired public servants at the Multi-purpose Hall, Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo. Oyetola, who said his administration had put necessary machinery into motion to ensure his promises were fulfilled despite harsh economic conditions arising from national economic challenges, said the administration had been consistent in ensuring the release N509, 000, 000.00 on a monthly basis to cater for pensioners under the old pension scheme.

He said: “So far, we have released about N31billion since 2018 when we came in, to cater for our pensioners. This represents about N26 billion for those on the old Pension Scheme and about N5billion for those under the Contributory Pension Scheme. “Since we came on board in November 2018, our administration has been doing everything possible to fulfill this promise despite the harsh economic conditions of our State arising from national economic challenges. “Our administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers, both serving and retired, remains unwavering.

This, we have continued to do through regular and prompt payment of full salaries and allowances to all categories of active workers as well as full pension to all our pensioners at all levels. “To cater for our pensioners under the old pension scheme, we have been consistent since November 2018, in ensuring the release of N509, 000, 000.00 on a monthly basis. “Similarly, we have never defaulted in discharging our responsibilities to those under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“Apart from this enviable position among the comity of States, especially in the Southwest, we have been attending to other issues related to Pensioners in the state. “Despite the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which sorely affected our economy, our government ensured prompt full payment of salaries and pension without fail all through. “At a time when it seemed impossible and when most States were thinking of downsizing their workforce, we implemented the new minimum wage and lifted ban on promotion and conversion to the surprise of all and sundry.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Airlines lament low patronage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some airlines in the country operating at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have expressed dissatisfaction over low passengers’ patronage since reopening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. During separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja, the airlines said the ratio of passengers at present compared with previous years had drastically reduced […]
News Top Stories

We’ll pass PIB in six months – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that they are determined to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) within the next six months.   Speaking when he played host to a delegation of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) under the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gbajabiamila said […]
News

Maina: Court remands Sen. Ali Ndume in Kuje Prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered Senator Ali Ndume to be remanded in Kuje Prison following  Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team’s (PRTT) refusal to appear for his trial. Justice Okon Abang gave the order when Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, failed to file a formal application […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica