We’ve paid N31bn to pensioners, says Oyetola

…as gov presents N963m bond certificates to retirees

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday disclosed that his administration has released and paid about N31billion as pensions to all categories of pensioners in the state since 2018. This, according to him, his administration had kept faith with his promises to ensure prompt and adequate payment of salaries and pensions to all categories of workers both active and passive.

This is even as the governor yesterday presented N963, 246, 530.53 to pensioners in the state. Oyetola spoke during presentation of bond certificates to retired public servants at the Multi-purpose Hall, Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo. Oyetola, who said his administration had put necessary machinery into motion to ensure his promises were fulfilled despite harsh economic conditions arising from national economic challenges, said the administration had been consistent in ensuring the release N509, 000, 000.00 on a monthly basis to cater for pensioners under the old pension scheme.

He said: “So far, we have released about N31billion since 2018 when we came in, to cater for our pensioners. This represents about N26 billion for those on the old Pension Scheme and about N5billion for those under the Contributory Pension Scheme. “Since we came on board in November 2018, our administration has been doing everything possible to fulfill this promise despite the harsh economic conditions of our State arising from national economic challenges. “Our administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers, both serving and retired, remains unwavering.

This, we have continued to do through regular and prompt payment of full salaries and allowances to all categories of active workers as well as full pension to all our pensioners at all levels. “To cater for our pensioners under the old pension scheme, we have been consistent since November 2018, in ensuring the release of N509, 000, 000.00 on a monthly basis. “Similarly, we have never defaulted in discharging our responsibilities to those under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“Apart from this enviable position among the comity of States, especially in the Southwest, we have been attending to other issues related to Pensioners in the state. “Despite the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which sorely affected our economy, our government ensured prompt full payment of salaries and pension without fail all through. “At a time when it seemed impossible and when most States were thinking of downsizing their workforce, we implemented the new minimum wage and lifted ban on promotion and conversion to the surprise of all and sundry.”

