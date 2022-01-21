We’ve paid pensioners N16bn in 3 years-Oyo

The Oyo State Government has said it has paid retirees over N16 billion within three years compared to the immediate past administration’s N2 billion in eight years. The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, said this yesterday at a programme organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Seye Ojo of The Sun Ibadan.

“The N16billion include payment to the local government workers, primary school teachers under the Pensions Board, as well as staff of the corporations,” Olatubosun said. He said many workers and the retirees love with Governor Seyi Makinde and want him to seek a second term.

