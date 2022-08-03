We’ve passed over 200 bills – Kogi Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, yesterday said that the Assembly under his leadership has passed over 200 bills, both private members bills and executive bills, in the sixth and seventh Assembly. He also said that the Assembly has debated over 700 motions that are of urgent public importance to the state. Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, Kolawole, who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, said as legislators, they were elected to make laws for the good people of the state. “I can authoritatively say without mincing words that during my tenure as speaker of the Assembly, within one year, we passed over fifty bills and virtually all the bills were economically driven for the good governance of Kogi State, which have helped the state to improve in its revenue gen-
Related Articles
Shake up as Navy reposts 257 senior officers
The Nigerian Navy has announced the posting/ redeployment of a total of 257 senior officers, with 60 Rear Admirals (two-star General) affected. The major shake-up also affected 123 Commodores, as well as 74 Captains. This is coming barely two months after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as the Chief of Naval […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
El-Rufai: Zazzau’s new Emir selected to redress colonial injustice
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday said that the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, was appointed to redress a colonial injustice meted out to the people of the emirate years ago. Govere El-Rufai, who made this known during the presentation of staff of office to the new Emir, recalled that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Niger Delta group cautions against blackmailing Buhari, Amnesty Office
The Niger Delta Agitators for Good Governance has cautioned a group, the Coalition of APC Youth Leaders and Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (CAPCYLBPAP) against blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Amnesty Office for selfish motives. The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Moses Bebenimibo, said in a statement that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)