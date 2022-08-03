News

We’ve passed over 200 bills – Kogi Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, yesterday said that the Assembly under his leadership has passed over 200 bills, both private members bills and executive bills, in the sixth and seventh Assembly. He also said that the Assembly has debated over 700 motions that are of urgent public importance to the state. Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, Kolawole, who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, said as legislators, they were elected to make laws for the good people of the state. “I can authoritatively say without mincing words that during my tenure as speaker of the Assembly, within one year, we passed over fifty bills and virtually all the bills were economically driven for the good governance of Kogi State, which have helped the state to improve in its revenue gen-

 

