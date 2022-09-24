We’ve performed well despite paucity of funds–Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday scored his administration as having performed well despite paucity of funds accrued to the state from the Federation Account. He lamented that despite the obvious challenges, his administration has continued to receive bashing from the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state for poor performance. The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, said he is working assiduously to clear the backlog of salaries of workers and entitlements of pensioners.

“Despite the paucity of funds, Governor Ortom is working assiduously to clear outstanding salaries,and with the domestication of the PENCOM law, the Benue State government has already contributed over N5m to address the challenge of pensions in the near future. “This is also the first time in Benue State that the government has made the level of efforts that the present administration has put into clearing pensions. This administration inherited pension and salary arrears of N70 billion, but has drastically reduced it to just above N30 billion. The governor has been paying pensioners, despite the lean resources.”

He accused the Governorship Candidate of APC in the state, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, of leading the criticism against his administration, stressing that he (Alia) lacks the understanding of governance issues, adding that, “the disputed governorship candidate is playing to the gallery to curry favour” and sympathy of people of the state to be governor in 2023. “If the APC in Benue State wanted to choose a priest to fly its governorship flag in the 2023 general elections, they would have gone for a priest with the pedigree of development and one who truly cares about the people.

There are many priests from Vandeikya who are reputed for development and have made tangible contributions to the churches where they served, yet, such priests do not trumpet their selfless services to the society and also do not call themselves ‘saviours’ of the people”. The governor further blasted the cleric for making what he termed unfounded claims that he is “insensitive” and is treating civil servants and retirees “like slaves” when, inspite of the meager available resources occasioned by harsh economic realities, he has been making relentless efforts to pay workers emoluments and pensions.

