We’ve petitions on virtually all candidates, says EFCC boss

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa, in this interview organised by the Presidential Media Team, disclosed that the agency has received petitions on virtually all the eighteen Presidential candidates contesting the 2023 elections and that they are being investigated. LAWRENCE OLAOYE was there

You said this year alone you have secured 360 convictions, 50 per cent of them are cybercrimes. Tell us the challenges you face in prosecuting politically exposed persons?

What do you mean by we have lost many cases, which many cases? Mention five?

Don’t create a perception of something that is not there. Somebody was discharged and acquitted and we appealed. We take a look at the case of Abdurasheed Maina and his father. The lower court said no conviction and we appealed. We have the case of Bubachir Lawal that was discharged and we are going to appeal the ruling. Which other cases?

Last week we secured the conviction of a serving senator and he is presently in prison. I can understand that there are a lot of delays in the longevity of these cases in court and, like you said, they are getting the best lawyers and a lot of money to throw around but we are not deterred. We are pursuing these things and we are diligently chasing the cases.

Last week I was in the court for a matter that started in 2015, the last time I was in court before last Monday was a matter we commenced prosecution in 2012. As a young officer I have been going to that matter and as a chairman I have been going to that matter. It is not a problem that you have this longevity of trial going on but we are determined and not deterred and we are pursuing it according to the books. Before the EFCC there was nothing like prosecution of politically-exposed persons in this country.

Was there any institution of government before the EFCC that has taken somebody to court and got the person convicted for corruption? We should appreciate where we are now that the prosecutions and investigations are even being conducted by an agency and we are succeeding instead of looking at it the other way round. I think the courts are helping.

Look at the figures. We didn’t convict them from our offices, they were convicted in court.

So a politically- exposed person will continue to be politically-exposed. It is natural for that to even happen because you cannot conclude an investigation of a politically-exposed person within one week or weeks; it takes months and years to conclude because of multiple transactions that have taken place because of complicity of the matters and their cases of crimes. But for somebody that is engaged in cybercrime, it is very easy to do. The circle of investigation can be concluded within a month or even days.

But that is not the same with politically exposed cases either on the investigation side or prosecution side. So it’s not a problem there is no big deal with it at all. Some cases suffered setbacks, and those convicted got presidential pardon (two former governors). Those kinds of cases, the ones you lost in court and the presidential pardons, how does it affect the morale of your men? You asked about presidential pardon, is it provided for in our laws?

It’s in our laws. We’ve done our bit. The government has done its bit. It’s like the powers of the AGF given under Section 174 of the Constitution. He can stop any trial before sentencing. Of course, he has to be guided by certain provisions of public interest, et al. All of these things are important and germane. This brings me to the issue of us trusting our leaders and we don’t know the information they have that made them take certain decisions.

So we are not disturbed about it. It’s the decision of the government and we are part of the government. In respect to elections, are there key politicians on your watch list? And what are you doing about it? We are doing a lot about vote buying. We are doing quite a lot on this. We’re working with INEC; we are working with a lot of people. Ultimately, we want to work with Nigerians.

Nigerians should know the implications of selling their votes or accepting that their votes should be bought by these individuals. Already, because of what is ongoing a lot of people are scared about whether or not they can buy votes. Whether or not people will be ready to sell their votes? We hope and pray that our modest efforts will be able to curtail vote buying.

God willing, we are working towards seeing that we contribute our quota to curtail that. Of course, we are watching; a lot of Nigerians have also provided us with information. I would like you to join them and provide us with information if you have any. About sales of recovered assets, how sure are you that there is transparency in the process? It was transparently done.

Nigerians bided and Nigerians won. Some people were bided out of course. And some people succeeded in having their bids accepted, being the highest bidders. And it was done first in Lagos and other locations. And as I said we are going to start that of real estate very soon and it is going to follow a similar trend. But we have to give some people the right of first refusal.

And these assets belong to the Federal Government, and if federal government agencies are in need of them, but we’ll also consider them before others. Why has EFCC not created an online auction platform in view of the crowd which greeted your auction the other time? We learn from others. The Nigeria Customs Service started online auctioning but their system was hacked.

We are trying to curtail that. We are working towards having a system in place because this issue of getting assets forfeited will not end. You know we’re trying to work on a system whereby on a daily basis or weekly basis as assets are being recovered or forfeited, we will just use our online platform to dispose of them off.

But for now, we want to go on physically and deal with them physically as we have done with the vehicles as well as we want to do with the automobile as well.

To what extent has the judiciary been supportive in the war against corruption? The judiciary has been helpful. They have been working with us. As I said earlier on the 316, we did not convict them in our offices. We convicted them in court.

So, they are doing their bits. In every system, you have people who are not doing the right thing. So, we continue to pray for them to have a better judiciary, better executive, better EFCC to work harmoniously towards having a country that’s free of economic and financial crimes. Nigerians are interested in knowing if EFCC has received petitions against any of the 18 presidential candidates. If yes, to what extent would you say they have skeletons in their cupboard?

There are lots of petitions left right centre against almost every politician that’s contesting for office. What do you think we do at this hour? Do you want us to invite presidential candidates to come and make statements? The same media will say it’s politically motivated. So we are working behind the scenes on all the petitions that have merit.

That is not politically motivated. That’s why we have a Petition Vetting Committee made up of officers from the legal department as well as operations that review these petitions whether they are in line with our mandate before they now recommend whether it can be investigated by the EFCC. On the property ownership register, we have a mandate as I said for dealers in automobiles, dealers in precious stones, real estate developers to make returns to us.

As they make returns, we are creating a database. We are receiving all of those reports. As it is coming we are building up a database. Of course, land registration agencies have a database of property in Abuja, just like Lagos State has a database for that.

These are two different databases. In the long run there should be an ecosystem that should make us talk to one another. On the issue of welfare, again, thank God for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. One of the first things he did when I came on board was to approve for us a very robust severance package. And everybody in EFCC is happy about it.

Everyone is looking towards retirement. So, we are secure in that regard, except for someone that wants to think otherwise. You know human nature. At times you have one, you want to have two and all of that. And for those that are tempted, we are dealing with them one at a time as we have their information and we investigate.

On the issue of risk, of course there are risks. When you are prosecuting someone, to him, he can take it as a matter of life and death. But we are very prayerful at the EFCC. We are Muslims and Christians. We’ll continue to pray. But we believe that one cannot die except his time has come. And nothing bad can happen if God has not destined it to happen.

How many officers have you disciplined? We have disciplined quite a number. I don’t have the figures. Some suffered dismissal, some reduction in rank, some suspension.

What are you doing about Naira redesign? We are doing something and we are working hand in glove with the Central Bank of Nigeria in that regard and as an institution, we are receiving intelligence. Overall, it’s a good policy for the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...