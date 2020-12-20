We’ve put finishing touches for smooth take off of Atlantic refinery – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has disclosed that finishing touches have been put in place for the smooth take off of the Atlantic modular refinery that will be located at Okpoma Kingdom, Brass Island in Bayelsa State.

Speaking at the weekend during a grand reception organised in his honour by His Royal Majesty King Ebitimi Banigo, the Amanyanabo of Okopoma Kingdom and the entire people of Brass Island, the minister also disclosed that finishing touches have also been put in place for the

building of a petroleum depot on the island.

Sylva also revealed that the Brass fertilizer project will soon be on course assuring that these projects will employ so many youths of the Niger Delta.

The minister said: ”Today, we have put all finishing touches on the Atlantic refinery, a modular refinery. We have put all finishing

touches to the fuel depot that will be built also on this Island.

“We have also put all finishing touches for the smooth take off of the Brass fertilizer project. We are going are to take the FID at the end of this year which is already with us. That is going to be a huge project on the Island creating a lot of opportunities on this Island.

“When you talk about the road to Okpoma, I can assure you that even the road from Okpoma to Brass is possible.”

