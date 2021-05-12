News

We’ve re-started SIM activations for new, existing customers – Glo

Posted on

In line with the lift of the ban on new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) activation by the Federal Government last week, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced the recommencement of SIM card activation at its Gloworld outlet across Nigeria. In a statement issued in Lagos, Globacom said: “For us, the needs of our customers come first. We are keenly aware of the difficulty the announced ban had on our existing and prospective subscribers and look forward to the respite they will have with the recommencement.” The operator further added; “As a network, we are prepared to commence SIM registration and activations in line with the announced guidelines of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC). All our esteemed customers have to do is to visit the nearest Gloworld outlet to them. A full list of our Gloworld outlets can be found on www.gloworld.com” Globacom recently rolled out an Appointment Manager application through which people desiring to register for NIN would be able to choose a day, time, and Gloworld outlet convenient for them to visit for the process.

