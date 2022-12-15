We’ve recovered over N30bn from suspended AGF -Bawa

…to auction 150 forfeited houses

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that it has recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed.

Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made this disclosure at the weekly Ministerial Briefing anchored by the Presidential Media Team Thursday.

Bawa, who used the platform to elaborate on the operations and the achievements of the anti-corruption agency so far under his watch, said Ahmed was being prosecuted over an alleged N109 billion fraud.

Giving highlights of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December, 2022, he gave other recoveries as N134, 33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300, 000.00 among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration was serious about its anti-corruption programme.

The EFCC boss announced that the recent nationwide auction of forfeited vehicles by the Commission would be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

