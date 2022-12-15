Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

We’ve recovered over N30bn from suspended AGF -Bawa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…to auction 150 forfeited houses

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that it has recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed.

Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made this disclosure at the weekly Ministerial Briefing anchored by the Presidential Media Team Thursday.

Bawa, who used the platform to elaborate on the operations and the achievements of the anti-corruption agency so far under his watch, said Ahmed was being prosecuted over an alleged N109 billion fraud.

Giving highlights of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December, 2022, he gave other recoveries as N134, 33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300, 000.00 among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration was serious about its anti-corruption programme.

The EFCC boss announced that the recent nationwide auction of forfeited vehicles by the Commission would be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Leaked video: Arrest Oshiomhole, Gambari – PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

News (pix:Oshiomhole/Gambari) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the revelation in the leaked video discussion between former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari is weighty enough for the presidency to call Oshiomhole and Gambari for further explanation. PDP National Publicity […]
News

We’ve commenced probe into inappropriate PVCs disposal – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has commenced investigation into the trending videos of permanent voters cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations in the compound of a high-profile person. INEC in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye said it was not taking the allegations […]
News Top Stories

Access Bank records N122bn profit, grows 19% YTD

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Nigeria’s fastest growing lender, Access Bank Plc, increased its topline by 19 percent year -to-date from N102.3billion in nine months ended September 2020 to N121.9billion in the period ended September 30, 2021. Profit before Tax in the review financial period stood at N135.07bilion compare with N116.6billion recorded in the nine months period ended September 30, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica