We’ve Reduced Impersonation, Exam Malpractice In UTME – Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has said that the level of examination malpractice in the conduct of the just concluded 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has gone down drastically. Oloyede, who disclosed this on Friday while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some CBT Centres in Lagos, attributed this to some better devices put in place by the Board to detect what is happening in each examination centre across the country.

The Registrar, who visited and monitored the examination at the WAEC Testing and Training Centre CBT, Ogba; WAEC International CBT, Agidingbi; UNILAG Centre for Blind Candidates; and JKK CBT Centre, Anthony, however, said that he was impressed with the CBT Centres and the conduct of the candidates, as well as the manner in which parents were kept away from the examination venues, and largely out of the process.

On the hitch-free examination and reduction in examination malpractice, he encouraged the candidates to know that there was no other way to succeed other than to work hard. He said: “I am so impressed that the level of impersonation and examination malpractice we have now are very minimal, even below the international standards in terms of the percentage of examination malpractice.

“Before, it was possible for the examination to be disrupted, as examinations billed for 8am could start by 6pm. But, now the examination is going on smoothly and perfectly well in Lagos and other parts of the country.”

Oloyede, who recalled that there was some delay this morning due to human errors and it was immediately discovered and corrected, and the examination has been smooth sailing, said the examination of some 250,000 candidates rescheduled for Friday and yesterday (Saturday) due to some pockets of problems the board faced on the first day of the examination.

