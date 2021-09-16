News

We’ve remitted N67.5bn to NDDC – ExxonMobil

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

ExxonMobil, operators of NNPC/ MPN Joint Venture has disclosed that it has remitted over N67.5 billion to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) starting from its inception in 2001 till date. It will be recalled that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said the International Oil Companies were not paying their three per cent contributions to the interventionist agency.

But, the Manager, Media and Communications, ExxonMobil, Ogechukwu Udeagha in an interaction with correspondents of national dailies in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, as part of activities marking the Correspondents’ Week, said such assertion was not applicable to them as ExxonMobil had so far remitted over N6.5 billion to NDDC in its 19 years of operation. Udeagha, while speaking on the theme of the Week: “Post COVID-19 Economy and the Challenges to Ethical Journalism Ahead of 2023 General Elections,” said that the company had not relented in its corporate social responsibility as shown in some of its social investments in the areas of its operations. On the allegation that the company is not paying taxes to Akwa Ibom State government, he noted that the company’s employee’s pay up to N7 billion to the state government every month as tax.

He said: “70 per cent of our staff live and work here in Akwa Ibom state and we pay about N7 billion as tax to the state government through Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and of course the 13 per cent derivation. You can therefore realise the impact we are making on the state economy. We are closely linked with the state government and it is important that we work together.”

Our Reporters

