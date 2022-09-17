We’ve resolved to support Constitution amendment to establish State Police Bagos

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has said that he will support an amendment of the constitution for the establishment of state police to curb the current attacks and insecurity that have engulfed parts of Nigeria.

“I represent the good People of Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives. Being a voice of my people, I have consulted with them and I will strongly support the amendment of the constitution for the establishment of State Police to curb the current attacks and insecurity that have engulfed parts of my Constituency in Plateau State and Nigeria,” he said.

Bagos, who is the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Anti-corruption said that though some people in positions of authority are opposed to the establishment of state police because of their selfish desires and the fear that the state governors would use them to witchhunt their political opponents, the advantages of the state police to an ordinary Nigerians are far greater than the disadvantages.

