We've saved Nigeria from another civil war –Police

The Nigeria Police, yesterday said they had saved the country from sliding into another civil war. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Aderemi Adeoye, who gave the assertion, said the country was no longer on the brink following security challenges that nearly overwhelmed the nation’s security sector. Adeoye, who coordinates operations of the PMF across the five states of the South-East, said this at the Ebonyi State Police Command Headquarters, Abakaliki, while addressing special mobile policemen from different parts of the country deployed in the state for “Operation Restore Peace”. He commended the special mobile policemen for their gallantry which led to the end of killing of security agents and destruction of government’s facilities by gunmen. The DCP called on policemen to defend themselves against further attacks and killings.

Adeoye commended Inspector- General of Police (IG), Usman Baba Akali, for initiating the “Operation Restore Peace” and assured the policemen that their welfare would not be toyed with by the Force. He said: “We are mindful and we are monitoring the security situation. At the right time, the Inspector-General will give a stand down order and we shall comply with it. All of you taking part in this operation, you have written your names in gold.

Operation Restore Peace has achieved the objectives it was set for. We give glory to God and we commend the IG for the foresight and the initiative which nipped the threat in the bud and prevented us from sliding into a civil war; we are no longer on the brink. What we are doing now is to consolidate the peace. “The Inspector-General of Police will not toy with your welfare because you are on the last line of defence; between peace and security and civil war. But we thank God civil war is averted and we are all happy. So, we don’t pray for degeneration, we will consolidate on the peace until full normalcy is restored. “You have been on the ground and you have done us proud by your discipline, dedication and commitment. You have raised the flag of the Nigeria Police high; you have restored the confidence of the public in the ability of the police to protect lives and property.”

