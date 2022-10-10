News

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel – ASUU

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman Comment(0)

There are strong indications that the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may soon be over after the Union commended the House of Representatives for its intervention in the face off between the lecturers and the Federal Government saying there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

The Federal Government and ASUU have been at loggerheads since February 14 over demands of proper funding of the university educational system to meet international standards.

The President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said on Monday: “For the first time, we have seen light at the end of the tunnel.”

This is just as the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who briefed the leadership of ASUU about his meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari, over the crisis, said he expected that the strike would be called off “in matter of days.”

The Speaker’s comments echo that made by a Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN), Femi Falana who also expressed optimism that the lingering strike action embarked upon by the lecturers will be called off in days and not weeks.

The Senior Advocate stated this at the book launch entitled: ‘Breaking Coconut With Your Head’, by Lanre Arogundade on Monday in Lagos

He stated that it is likely that the strike will be concluded outside the courtroom.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MAPOLY lecturers threaten strike over unremitted deductions

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Lecturers of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiodun Polytechnic (MAPOLY) yesterday issued a 21-day ultimatum to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their 55 months’ unremitted pension deductions and address issues concerning their welfare or risk industrial action. The lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, issued the threat in a letter […]
News

Edo: APC demands Obaseki’s resignation over insecurity

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA, BENIN

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, David Imuse, yesterday called for the immediate resignation of Governor Godwin Obaseki from office. He said Obaseki appeard to have run out of ideas about how to govern the state.   Imuse in a statement in Benin, the state capital, said the […]
News Top Stories

Q2’22: Nigeria’s electricity sector records N15.4bn loss

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria’s electricity sector recorded a loss of N15.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, from the N134.19 billion it recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. It explained that it contracted by 11.48 per cent year-on-year in real terms. According to the report, this is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica