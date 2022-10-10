We’ve seen light at end of tunnel – ASUU

There are strong indications that the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may soon be over after the Union commended the House of Representatives for its intervention in the face off between the lecturers and the Federal Government saying there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

The Federal Government and ASUU have been at loggerheads since February 14 over demands of proper funding of the university educational system to meet international standards.

The President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said on Monday: “For the first time, we have seen light at the end of the tunnel.”

This is just as the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who briefed the leadership of ASUU about his meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari, over the crisis, said he expected that the strike would be called off “in matter of days.”

The Speaker’s comments echo that made by a Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN), Femi Falana who also expressed optimism that the lingering strike action embarked upon by the lecturers will be called off in days and not weeks.

The Senior Advocate stated this at the book launch entitled: ‘Breaking Coconut With Your Head’, by Lanre Arogundade on Monday in Lagos

He stated that it is likely that the strike will be concluded outside the courtroom.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...