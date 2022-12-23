Business

We’ve seen tougher days in importation business -Lilian Nwankwo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Entrepreneur and importer, Amb. Lilian Nwankwo has stated that they have seen tougher days managing the company with multiple staffers.

Lilian stated that, her company’s aim was to get global attention in the importation business.

“We are at a point where we are showing capacity in the importation and exportation business. This company started small, but today, despite the challenges, we have overcome it.

“People should be encouraged in businesses and not discouraged when beginning. Although the economy is not friendly, we’re still pushing.

“We are hopeful that a global brand must attract a global attention. This is why we try whatever means possible to promote what we have through advertorials and whatever means possible to stay afloat, and deliver timely businesses.

“We are always happy to get positive responses from our clients, and we are grateful to all of them for the enabling environment we have shared together,” Lilian said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

High oil price boosts external reserves by $93.57m

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s external reserves gained $93.57 million in two weeks, rising from $39.78 billion on February 15, 2022 to $39.87 billion on March 2, 2022, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data shows. Analysts attribute the accretion of the foreign exchange reserves to the surge in oil prices in recent weeks. Crude oil sales account for […]
Business

ICRC train journalists on humanitarian reporting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has trained journalists from 10 states of the federation on reporting humanitarian-related issues. The two-day training featured journalists from prints, electronic and online media organisations from Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kastina, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe, Zanfara, Kaduna and Sokoto states. Mr. Robin Waudo, Communication Coordinator, ICRC, Abuja Delegation, while […]
Business

NNPCL: Oil theft, illegal refining to reduce by August

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

EU delegation visits illegal refining site   Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has said he is hopeful that by August 2022, oil theft and illegal refining would have substantially reduced.   He stated that the federal and state governments as well as other stakeholders would soon curtail the challenges. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica