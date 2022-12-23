We’ve seen tougher days in importation business -Lilian Nwankwo

Entrepreneur and importer, Amb. Lilian Nwankwo has stated that they have seen tougher days managing the company with multiple staffers.

Lilian stated that, her company’s aim was to get global attention in the importation business.

“We are at a point where we are showing capacity in the importation and exportation business. This company started small, but today, despite the challenges, we have overcome it.

“People should be encouraged in businesses and not discouraged when beginning. Although the economy is not friendly, we’re still pushing.

“We are hopeful that a global brand must attract a global attention. This is why we try whatever means possible to promote what we have through advertorials and whatever means possible to stay afloat, and deliver timely businesses.

“We are always happy to get positive responses from our clients, and we are grateful to all of them for the enabling environment we have shared together,” Lilian said.

