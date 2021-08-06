We’ve shown that e-voting makes votes count – Kaduna Deputy gov

Kaduna State has proved that elections can be safely conducted in Nigeria using electronic voting, state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said. The deputy governor said the local government elections of May, 2018, had shown that Kaduna State was the first government to use electronic voting in the country and it was ready to conduct the September local government election in the state using the same electronic voting machines. Balarabe made the remarks during a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme organised by the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM). She said that the government had made considerable investments in electronic voting, which it “considers a worthwhile deployment of technology towards ensuring that votes count and that the results reflect the actual preferences that the voters expressed.”
