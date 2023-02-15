We’ve spent over N40bn linking Oke- Ogun with other zones – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said that his administration has spent up to N40 billion on the construction and reconstruction of different roads linking Oke Ogun to other zones of the state. The governor, who spoke during his campaign visits to several communities in Iwajowa Local Government, also said that his administration will explore solid mineral potentials of communities in Iwajowa Local Government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Media Committee of the Governor Seyi Makinde Campaign Council, said the governor met with the League of Imams and Alfas, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and non-indigenes in the council. At the separate meetings, the governor explained that his administration has been able to impact massively on the economy of the state by building infrastructure that targets the economic expansion agenda of the government and connecting all zones of the state. Governor Makinde, who appreciated religious leaders for their prayers and support and for maintaining religious harmony since he became governor in 2019, said part of his administration’s commitment to reducing infrastructure deficit under Omituntun 1.0 was the approval of the construction of Idiko Ile-Ijio Road and the partial reconstruction of Idiko Ile-Alaga Road.

