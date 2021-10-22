We’ve strengthened our institutions to fight corruption –Ofoke

Chief Cletus Ofoke is Ebonyi State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney- General. In this interview, he speaks on the state’s anti-open grazing law and other laws enacted by the state government as well as judicial and legislative autonomy and Ebubeagu Security Network in the state, among other issues, UCHENNA INYA reports

There seems to be confusion in the state over whether the state has an anti-open grazing law like other southern states to end farmers/herders’ clash. What is actually the situation as regards the law?

Let me take you back to the year 2018. You have been here; sometime in 2018, the leadership of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) led by its secretary and chairman were here in Ebonyi State. Also, remember that I am the chairman of the committee on herders/farmers relationship.

In 2018, we had an understanding with the leadership of MACBAN; we outlined our challenges with their brothers, the herders who were living in Ebonyi State and they also made their own presentations, and at the end, we had agreement. That agreement culminated into enactment of Ebonyi State Miscellaneous Offences Law in 2018. And so, that law addresses the issues relating to farmers and herders activities in terms of open grazing, under-aged grazing and what have you.

If you had followed the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum in Asaba, Delta State, you will agree with me that what they resolved was that any state that had not enacted the anti-open grazing law should do that and that any state that had enacted but currently there are areas they didn’t touch, should do well to incorporate such. In Ebonyi State, what we did was to strengthen part of the provisions of that law to be at par with the resolution in Asaba. So, in Ebonyi State, we don’t have any problem, we have a very robust legislation that regulates the relationship between herders and farmers in terms of anti-open grazing law and what have you.

How do you access the present administration in the state?

His Excellency, Governor Dave Umahi has been able to articulate all the areas this administration has covered in terms of good governance, anti-corruption crusade and of course promotion of rule of law. Let me remind you that we all celebrated his Excellency’s Award as the Best Governor in anti-corruption and crusade; rule of law, accountability and due process and that was a year in 2019. Since this government came on board in 2015, we have been able to strengthen our institutions with a view to fighting the menace called corruption.

In terms of contract execution, does the state have any law that guides its projects?

In the state, we have the procurement law, which has been tested by the World Bank and it has given us a pass mark as having qualified under the procurement processes guideline. We also have a robust procurement agency headed by myself as the chairman. In other words, all the procurement processes in terms of award of contracts and execution pass through the procurement law and through the procurement agency where I head. When you look at the contracts so far awarded in the state, all of them passed through due process, they passed through the procurement council that thoroughly looked into the terms and agreements to ensure that they were of the best standard.

What has the government done in checkmating corruption in the state?

We have a very robust institution that helps in curbing corruption tendencies among public officials. We have in the state, a functional Fiscal Responsibility Commission, which is a true replica of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Since 2015, it has become a watchdog over government expenditures, relationship of political office holders, in terms of award of contracts and execution. It will also interest you to note that Ebonyi State was recently given a clean bill of health by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) after thoroughly examining all the accounts of the government as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). That gives credence to the anti-corruption crusade courtesy of the governor of Ebonyi State.

How has the government fared in terms of compliance to the rule of law as well as ensuring good governance?

In terms rule of law and good governance, everybody is a living witness to fact that this government has been obeying all legitimate court orders. Since 2015, nobody has heard about Ebonyi State government flouting orders of the courts. In order to strengthen and promote rule of law among the three tiers of government and independence of each of them, this government has enacted and assented into law, the Ebonyi State Legislature Financial Autonomy for the state House of Assembly and the Judicial Financial Autonomy for the state judiciary. In other words, each of the organs mentioned, accesses its finances as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In some other states, you can’t see such move. It is also on record that Governor Umahi has ensured that the welfare of judicial officers is enhanced. He has also gone further to increase the number of judicial officers both at the low and the higher bench to ensure that they are there for optimal performance. He has done this by appointment of up to 10 judges into the higher bench and 33 magistrates. Today, we have all it takes to celebrate. We are celebrating good governance; we are celebrating practical financial autonomy for Ebonyi State judiciary, practical financial autonomy for Ebonyi State legislature and transparency in terms of other aspect of governance.

What are other important laws has the state enacted, especially, on the issue of security?

It will also interest you to note that Ebonyi State has also enacted very good laws to curtail the security challenges being witnessed across the country. We have the Ebubeagu security law, we also have the miscellaneous offences law duly enacted and operational in the state.

But there has been public outcry the way the Ebubeagu security personnel operate as if they were not trained. How do you react to this?

I want to inform you that Ebubeagu security personnel were trained after recruitment in accordance with the Ebubeagu security law. Even the conventional police and the army have continued to embark on the retraining and retraining. Currently, plans are underway to organize the other second phase of training for them. Despite all odds, we can give kudos to them, they have been able to work effectively, guard our environs and ensuring that our places are intact in terms of security. So, they will continue to embark on training until they become more professional like the army personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...