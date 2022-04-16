We’ve succeeded in creating awareness for tourism, transportation – Odusanwo

With the fifth edition of the annual National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo schedule to hold between April 25 and 26 in Abuja gearing up, the National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and convener of the summit, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the expected impact of the summit on Nigerian economy Excerpts…

How would you describe the preparation level for this year’s event?

Preparation is at high level given the time factor.

This year you moved the event back to its traditional date in April from November, what informed that?

We moved it back to April in compliance with the communiqué of the 4th edition. We do not expect any negative impact due to the popular demand for the change.

What is the theme for this year’s summit?

The theme is African Continental Free Trade Area: Strengthening Connectivity Effects and Partnership. This is informed by the need to not only create the necessary awareness of the benefits of AfCFTA but to strengthen its connectivity effects and successful partnership.

The theme like that of last year is also focusing on AfTCTA, any reason for this?

The reason is simple. It is to ensure that we work the talk.

To what extent would you say that the focus on AfTCTA has impacted on the industry since last year?

The level of awareness created on the free trade regime has increased especially within the stakeholders.

How much is the Africa Union doing to popularise AfTCTA and its implementation?

At the moment, Africa Union is working with the Institute for Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) to attract stakeholders from AU countries to attend the summit and expo for roundtable discussions. This is because AU is already partnering with ITPN in the realisation of this focus and its activities, but the partnership is yet to be formalised.

What are your expectations for this year’s event?

I’ m expecting increase in attendance from widespread sections of relevant stakeholders and government agencies, higher level of dis-cussions and partnership.

What are some of the major outlines for the two days gathering?

Some of the major activities include: Host City Walk slated for Saturday April 23; Summit and Expo holding between April 25 and 26; Award/Gala Nite schedule for April 26 and Host City Tour for April27.

How much of support are you getting from both the public and private sector?

Reasonable but not up to our expectations.

What impact has the event made on the economy through the industries it focuses on since its inception?

It has impacted the economy by creating motivation to visit Abuja, lodging, feeding, shopping and greater awareness on the mutual relationship between tourism and transportation.

What are the basic challenges faced in hosting a multi- dimensional event of this magnitude yearly?

The challenges include but not limited to effective planning, finance, logistics and crowd management.

With tourism just getting back on its feet, do you think that would affect the turnout of exhibitors and participants for the event?

I don’t think so because of the multi-dimensional nature of the event, drawing participation from different sectors, except for the new challenges of insecurity.

Nigerian tourism is still not gaining attraction, why is this so and what can be done to fast track it?

This is due to the challenges of COVID-19 and now the heightened operations of terrorists. There is need for concerted efforts by the stakeholders because, if you do not sell, nobody will ever buy. Efforts must also be intensified to curb the activities of terrorists.

We are beginning to witness the influx of youths involvement in the different aspects of Nigerian tourism, how would you describe this development?

It is a good development for the sector because the more hands we have, the more activities will evolve and the more the activities the more the offerings and attractions to the country. It is time we realise that tourism is a system of interdependences that require teamwork rather than divisiveness. We must appreciate that all components of tourism are interrelated through demand and supply. Therefore, no individual component can succeed alone as each individual supplier depends on each other’s component to meet expectations for mutual benefits.

