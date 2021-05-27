News

We’ve suffered 41 attacks in 14 states – INEC

*Wants ICCES declare attacks national security emergency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it suffered attacks in 41 of its facilities across 14 states of the country between 2019 and May this year.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed an emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Thursday, said the spate of arson and vandalisation is a major threat to the scheduled activities and the entire electoral process.
Prof. Yakubu stated that although the Commission is still assessing loss of materials during recent attacks, preliminary assessment so far indicated that 1,105 ballot boxes, 694 voting cubicles, 429 electric generating sets and 13 utility vehicles (Toyota Hilux), were lost during the attacks.
He told the ICCES members, comprising the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Muguno (rtd), the Inspector General of Police and the service chiefs, as members, to treat the attacks on the commission’s facilities as a national security emergency.
“These attacks, which initially appeared as isolated and occasional actions, have now become more frequent and systematic targeted at demobilising and dismantling critical electoral infrastructure in the country.
“This will not only undermine the Commission’s capacity to organise elections and other electoral activities but will also damage the nation’s electoral process and democracy,” the INEC Chairman regretted.

