We’ve Taken Necessary Steps On NLC Planned Strike – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige on Monday said his ministry has taken the necessary steps to ensure the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) addressed the concerns raised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on the cash crunch that has heightened the suffering of the masses.

New Telegraph had reported that the NLC threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday if the cash crunch, fuel scarcity and electricity tariff increase were not addressed.

Ngige who met with the leadership of the apex bank and the NLC in Abuja to resolve all existing differences and avert the impending nationwide strike occasioned majorly by CBN’s Naira Redesign Policy refuted the allegation of the NLC that his Ministry did nothing about the matter.

He said on receiving the letter from NLC, he forwarded the same to the CBN Governor before travelling out of the country for an International Labour Organisation (ILO) Governing Board meeting and directed the Permanent Secretary and Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations Department to follow up.

Ngige maintained that his Ministry took the necessary step by sending the letter to CBN Governor who received the letter and assured that action would be taken.

He assured all that whether the NLC was embarking on a dispute of right or a dispute of Interest, the dispute has been apprehended and can only result in more dialogue and not strike

On his own part, Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele said when he received the letter from the Labour Ministry, he called the President of NLC to brief him on steps taken to alleviate the sufferings of the masses and equally made an appointment and had a discussion with NLC president and had a fruitful discussion which resulted.

According to Emefiele, large volumes of funds were made available to the deposit money banks and they were directed to open their branches on Saturdays and Sundays and they complied under strict supervision by the CBN. Following the steps taken Nigerians have been enjoying their money.

Earlier, Comrade Ajaero said they only got a reply to their second letter to the ministry and subsequently, an invitation to the meeting.

He said they no longer envisage any problem since CBN has started sending cash to the banks and Nigerians were now accessing their money, he acknowledged that meetings have taken place in the spirit of good dialogue.

He, however, urged the CBN to improve on their services, regretting the information gap created in the implementation of the Naira Redesign.

He said: “NLC could not have stopped CBN from taking good decisions and implementing them in the interest of the nation. If stakeholders were invited and briefed on the policy, when the people complain, NLC would explain everything to them. But in this case, the CBN did it alone. Moreover, it is a wrong time for administering such a national policy.”

He assured that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of NLC would meet today, Tuesday 28th March 2023 where members from states and Local Government Areas would be expected to report on the availability of money, after which a decision would be taken on the strike.

The ten-man delegation of the NLC was led by the President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja while the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele was accompanied by two Deputy Governors, Kingsley Obiora (Economic Policy) and Ade Shonubi (Operations).

