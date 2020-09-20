Faith

We’ve taken over 79,000 youths out of unemployment –Oyedemi

The Managing Director of PWAN Plus Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Julius Oyedemi, has said that one of the outstanding accomplishments of the group is massive provision of legitimate source of livelihood lots of young Nigerians, who would have been still roaming the streets due lack of employment. Oyedemi disclosed this during one of the numerous empowerment and training session of PWAN Group yesterday.

 

He explained that the group’s has proven record of taken on the problem of youth unemployment by storm and have created several millionaires through its property network marketing training opportunities. His words: “We have a platform called PWAN Group Property Access Club.

 

It is group of persons who are doing something legitimate to achieve a goal. I want to stress that in 2019, we got reports from Lagos Business School saying that PWAN Group is the third largest employer of labour in West Africa.

“There are over 79,000 independent partners and consultants working for PWAN. We have a training programme that we call ‘Walk With Us Nigeria’. We understand the position of our nation and we are saying that government alone cannot give every employable person jobs.”

He added: “We have not only trained s e v – eral thousand on property mar- keting, our trainees and con- sultants have made millions just doing legitimate business. They also own properties and that is where the initiative, property access club, came into existence. It is a platform whereby individuals from different walks of life are trained to become real estate professionals.”

Dr Oyedemi said that PWAN Group has been training people since 2012. I can boldly tell you that there is no real estate firm in Nigeria that runs trainings the way the PWAN Group does it.

“Our trainings are done in all of our centres nationwide. The PWAN brand is spread over 13 states in Nigeria. Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, quality trainings simultaneously go on in the 13 states.

The essence is; after the training, a beneficiary becomes a Consultant and Partner with the brand. He or she is thought on how to sell properties and how to network people into real estate. When a Consultant or Partner makes sales, he or she gets a generous commission to keep body and soul together.

A lot of people, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, are working with PWAN Group to make home ownership dream a reality. That platform is actually PWAN’s arm devoted to empowering Nigerians, taking the jobless off the streets and helping them to earn a descent living,” he added.

