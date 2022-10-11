News Top Stories

We’ve talents to become global leader in digital economy, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria as a country has the requisite talents, creativity and acumen to become world leader in digital economy. Osinbajo said this in his comments at this year’s Nigeria Digital Economy Summit (NDES) in Abuja.

 

He noted that with the right approach and policy, as well as the country’s human capital and potential, Nigeria could actually become world leaders in digital technology in all its various ramifications.

Delving into the different levels of progress recorded since the advent of the use of the Web on a large and global scale since Web 1 in 1989, Osinbajo highlighted the future of technology, digital economy and what it means globally but especially for Nigeria.

He said: “A whole new world is unfolding before our very eyes, unlike Web 1 and 2 where we were relatively disadvantaged. In 1989 we didn’t have mobile phones so we could not take advantage of the reach and depth that mobile telecoms gave digital innovation and financial inclusion. We are now better positioned to be significant players in Web 3.

“We have already shown that we have the talent, creativity and acumen to build and grow major tech companies. At the last count, we have six unicorns and many more on the way.

 

But we must spend time on the development of digital skills.” Canvassing for more synergy between Government (public) and the private sector in driving the digital economy revolution in the country, the Vice President stressed that both sectors must find ways to ensure policy was the way ahead for development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PCN shutdown 266 pharmacies, patent medicine stores in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

About 266 pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine stores have been sealed – off in Ekiti State by the Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), for allegedly contravening the regulation guiding the sale of drugs. Also, six pharmacies that breached the PCN’s code would be prosecuted to protect the ethical practice of the profession and safeguard the […]
News

Osun Decides: ‘I came out early to vote because of my faith in a better Nigeria’—95-year-old voter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Two nonagenarians, Mr Adekunle Benjamin, 95, and Mrs Shabina Oladipo, 90, were at their polling units in Oogi town, Ayedaade Local Government Area, as early as 7:00am to cast their votes in the Osun State guber poll. Speaking at Unit 7, ward 8, Oogi, Benjamin said he came out early to […]
News

Ntekim-Rex: PDP demands probe into police, hospitals roles in his death

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately commence investigations into the roles allegedly played by police and some hospitals in the unfortunate death of Master David Ntekim-Rex by suspected armed robbers in Jibowu, Lagos. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica