We've talents to become global leader in digital economy, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria as a country has the requisite talents, creativity and acumen to become world leader in digital economy.

Osinbajo said this in his comments at this year’s Nigeria Digital Economy Summit (NDES) in Abuja.

He noted that with the right approach and policy, as well as the country’s human capital and potential, Nigeria could actually become world leaders in digital technology in all its various ramifications.

Delving into the different levels of progress recorded since the advent of the use of the Web on a large and global scale since Web 1 in 1989, Osinbajo highlighted the future of technology, digital economy and what it means globally but especially for Nigeria.

He said: “A whole new world is unfolding before our very eyes, unlike Web 1 and 2 where we were relatively disadvantaged. In 1989 we didn’t have mobile phones so we could not take advantage of the reach and depth that mobile telecoms gave digital innovation and financial inclusion. We are now better positioned to be significant players in Web 3.

“We have already shown that we have the talent, creativity and acumen to build and grow major tech companies. At the last count, we have six unicorns and many more on the way. But we must spend time on the development of digital skills.”

Canvassing for more synergy between Government (public) and the private sector in driving the digital economy revolution in the country, the Vice President stressed that both sectors must find ways to ensure policy was the way ahead for development.

 

