We’ve to make sacrifices to make Nigeria stronger as one entity, says Akeredolu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has reiterated his belief that Nigeria is stronger and better off as one entity than carving it into bits as separatist agitations become more strident in parts of the country, noting that Nigerians must continue to make sacrifices to keep the country together. Akeredolu also commended his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, for the strides it has made in the last six years despite the challenges the country is grappling with. “The contributions of my party, APC, have been very impactful despite the current socio-economic challenges. We have made remarkable leaps in infrastructural development, among others. The dwindling revenue from the main source, oil, has had a negative effect on the country.

This government strives to deliver on its promises in spite of this major impediment. Insecurity has been a major challenge in recent times. This problem is not insurmountable if we adopt a realistic and pragmatic approach to confront it. “On the whole, the country has not done badly. It is incumbent on all of us to continue to support all measures which will contribute to her greatness. We are better off together than when we go our separate ways. We should not be tired of working at these socio-economic challenges until a country of our dream is achieved. ”

On how the democracy has fared in the last 22 years, Akeredolu said: “Civil rule returned to Nigeria in 1999 at a great cost. Nigerians from all walks of life resolved to end military rule after the annulment of the June 12 presidential election won by late Chief M.K.O Abiola. The resilience of Nigerians ensured that there was no other course left for the military than to disengage from the political arena. The huge sacrifices made by Nigerians appear to be yielding positive dividends, even if the benefits come in trickles. “The national compromise which allowed two prominent Nigerians of Yoruba extraction contest the presidency was a token gesture, a propitiation for the sacrilege committed by the military against the Nigerian people. The current political itinerary commenced in 1999 with a great promise. Expectations were high and not misplaced considering the level of discontent in the country at that time. It has been arduous and tortuous.

