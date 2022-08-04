We’ve to win clean in 2023 polls, says Adamu

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said for the party to win in the next year’s general elections, it has to win clean. Adamu, who spoke at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja, after a meeting with the Abia State stakeholders, also asked stakeholders to go and reconcile the party in the state. According to him, yesterday’s intervention would be the last for Abia State APC. Speaking with journalist after the close door meeting, he said: “We had a very comprehensive meeting, comprising leaders of Abia APC who are involved in the negotiation. “We have series of meetings with the National Working Committee (NWC), during the primaries and since the primaries. I hope that what we have done today, the entire world will witness peace and we hope this is the very last step.”

