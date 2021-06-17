We’ve trained 25m Nigerians into key sectors of national economy-ITF

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, has said that the agency has discharged its mandate with great successes by training over 25 million Nigerians that were manning key sectors of the national economy in its 49-yearold history. Ari stated this yesterday when the House of Representatives Committee on Industry visited the ITF headquarters in Jos on an oversight function.

“The key mandate of the ITF as enshrined in the Act is the provision of skilled manpower sufficient to meet the needs of the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy. Despite the enormity of the mandate, I am pleased to note that the ITF has discharged it with great successes by training over 25 million Nigerians that are manning key sectors of the national economy in its 49-year-old history.” The director-general assured the committee that the fund was committed to equipping Nigerians with technical skills for employability and entrepreneurship has never wavered.

