We’ve vaccinated 96% eligible Nigerians in first phase of COVID-19 vaccination –FG

The Federal Government has clarified that only 1,929,237 persons, representing 96 percent of eligible Nigerians targeted to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination, have been vaccinated. Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made this known in Abuja, said a total of four million, twenty four thousand (4,024,000) doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, received from the COVAX facility arrangement with the government of India, was sufficient to cover approximately 2 million Nigerians targeted in the first phase of vaccination with 2 complete shots.

Dr. Shuaib who revealed that already, 4,683 persons have been administered the second dose of the vaccine, advised those who received their first dose in the last 6 to 12 weeks ago to check their vaccination cards for the date of their advised dose to gain full protection against COVID-19. He said, “We are very pleased to announce today that we have almost completed administering all first doses included in this campaign, as of 24th May. We have now provided the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to a total number of 1,929,237 Nigerians, representing 96% of the targeted population.

“In addition, we have begun providing second doses, and that number has reached 4,683. Those individuals currently eligible for second doses will have received their first dose 6 to 12 weeks ago. “We are advising that all Nigerians who have received their first dose should check their vaccination cards for the date of their second dose, and ensure that they receive the second dose to gain full protection against COVID-19.”

On the next shipment of vaccines to Nigeria, Dr. Shuaib expressed worry that the global community was facing great challenges regarding vaccine supply, which has impacted greatly on the clarity over Nigeria’s next shipment expected to arrive by the end of July or August. Optimistic Nigeria would take delivery of more vaccines, he noted that the Pfizer and BioNTech has pledged to provide 1 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to low-and-middle income countries by the end of 2021, and another 1 billion doses in 2022, even as Johnson & Johnson have signed a deal to provide 200 million doses of its vaccine to COVAX.

Reiterating the Agency’s resolve to educate, combat misinformation, and ensure confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, he said about 440,000 health workers have so far taken the core BD19 vaccine. “Concerning the proportion of health workers that have been vaccinated so far, 440,000 health workers have taken the core BD19 vaccine. This represents about 23 percent of the total number of people who have been vaccinated so far.”

