News Top Stories

We’ve wasted opportunities, now on right path – Tinubu

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri Comment(0)

As leaders from across the various political divides felicitate with Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said despite challenges of the past, the nation is now on the path to progress.

The former governor admitted that as a nation, “we spilled blood that ought not to have been spilled. We have squandered opportunity.” The former governor of Lagos State, who stated this in an independence message he titled: “Independent For Good Reason,” said under the APCled Federal Government, the nation is now building the institutional framework and infrastructural networks that will bring forth an era of beneficial growth and development for all Nigerians. According to Tinubu, Nigeria is moving closer to the reality of a greater nation based on a more just and compassionate society as there is no doubt that the nation is better than it was yesterday. His words: “Three score years ago, our people determined to amend their political relationship with the world as well as the relationship among themselves.

From the unfairness and limitations inherent in the colonial situation, we claimed our independence to establish our own way that we might be servile to none. “We asserted our independence that we may be the most populous, most powerful and most prosperous nation in Africa and, in the process, lead our continent and our race into a more just and equable condition. “Thus we do not commemorate Independence Day as some empty ritual.

It is not some excuse to begin the 10th month of the year with a holiday. Instead, it is an annual reminder and affirmation of the noble and excellent trek upon which we have embarked as a people. “During these 60 years, we have passed important milestones and progressed in many ways. We have endured long nights that skeptics said would end us. In my own state of Lagos, we have transformed what many had written off as a dying city into a dynamic hub of commerce, openness and infrastructural development.”

Praising the APC government for putting the country on the path of progress, Tinubu said: “We press onward despite the unique difficulties and challenges posed this year by the global pandemic and its attendant economic difficulties. In fact, Nigeria should be proud of how it decisively managed this challenge. For among the world’s most populous nations, we rank among the least affected by the scourge.

This we owe primarily to the merciful hand of God, but also to the sage actions of government and the civic responsibility of the people.” Urging Nigerians not to be discouraged by failures of the past, the APC national leader, said: “I would be less than honest if I did not state we have often stumbled and lost our way at times since we gained independence. Brother has fought against brother.

We spilled blood that ought not to have been spilled. We have squandered opportunity. We have let our immense potentials lay idle and stagnant. But not anymore. Those things are remnants of the past for which we now draw important lessons to guide us to a more optimistic and fecund tomorrow. “The 60 years Nigeria has stood as an independent land may seem long in the life of a man, but in the life of a nation, it has been but a single breath….

“Today, let us not just celebrate the political space we call Nigeria. Let us celebrate the decent, industrious and kind people who make Nigeria what it is and who strive with care and passion to bring Nigeria closer to what it ought to be.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

JNI: Southern Kaduna moving towards ethno-religious crisis

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

•Asks FG to act fast The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto has raised the alarm that the crisis in the southern part of Kaduna State was turning into a serious ethno-religious crisis. This is as the Islamic body asked the Federal Government to act […]
News

Nigeria’s unemployment rate hits 27.1% in Q2 -NBS

Posted on Author Reporter

More than a quarter of Nigeria’s workers were not in the labour force in the second quarter of this year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, in the country’s first unemployment data published since 2018. The unemployment rate stood at 27.1% in the second quarter. It stood at 23.1% in the previous report, […]
News

Manufacturers: Groaning over rising gas bill

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Amid incessant power outages in the country, manufacturers, under the auspices of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), have again urged relevant authorities to cushion the plights of its members who are currently battling with increase in cost of gas used as alternative source of power generation during production. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, these are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: