WFAN; Manufacturers, others struggle to get regular wheat supply

The Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) has lamented persistent scarcity of wheat caused by Russia/Ukraine war. The association said manufacturers and other users now struggled to get regular supplies on a daily basis. National President of the Association, Alhaji Musa Shehu, in an interview with New Telegraph, said: “In the Nigerian setting, research institutes that breed seeds only do so on demand; therefore, very few seeds are in the hands of farmers. “The certified seeds that we have are insufficient to meet the needs of all farmers in Nigeria that are involved in wheat cultivation.

“The Ukraine and Russia conflict is an indication that we have to do something to boost seed development, which will help us to develop our wheat production to meet our local and national demands. “So, one of the problems that we’re facing is that certified seeds are not enough.

I know a research institute and other agencies that are doing their best now to ensure availability of seeds.” He added: “The unfortunate development is having a negative impact on Nigerians as the cost of bread, cakes, and other pastries has skyrocketed. Due to what bakers referred to as a rise in the price of wheat flour, the price of bread has at least three times in the past year been reviewed.” Similarly, the President of Wheat Farmers Association, Kano Chapter, Alhaji Musa Sheka, also revealed some lingering challenges, which include inadequate farming inputs, training and retraining of wheat farmers among others, and called on the Federal Government for urgent solutions to the problems.

 

