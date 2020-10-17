News

WFD: Experts tasks NAFDAC on trans fat guidelines, regulations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…says trans fat increasing cardiovascular diseases

As Nigeria commemorates this year’s World Food Day (WFD), experts have appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to hasten the ongoing processes to enact the guidelines and regulations needed to control and eliminate trans fat consumption in the country. Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Executive Director of CAPPA, Mr. Akinbode Oluwafemi, raised concerns over the increasing rate of Nigerians diagnosed with cardiovascular and other chronic diseases, due to the consumption of trans fat predominantly found in imported vegetable oils, junk and processed foods. Represented by the Director Programmes CAPPA, Mr. Philip Jakpor, he urged Nigeria to borrow a leaf from other countries and pay critical attention to what Nigerians eat adding that, the public health of a nation was dependant on fat for the citizens to consume.

He said: “Nigeria with a huge and vulnerable population must not take the back seat in the global war against trans fat. Nigeria must set the pace on regulation of this silent killer on the African continent.

“The Governing Council of NAFDAC should speedily approve the guidelines and regulations on the use of fats and oil, as well as prepackaged foods, water and ice labelling which has strong provisions on trans fat. “Compelling the oils and fats and the fast food industry to comply with global best practice in relation to trans fat in the processing of their products.”

Laying emphasis on this year’s theme: ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together,’ Technical Adviser Transfat-Free Nigeria Campaign, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, stressed the importance of making healthy food and sustainable habits a life style. Mafemi said the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 2002, identified dietary and life style changes as major reasons behind the growing epidemic of chronic diseases affecting and killing millions both in developed and developing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akwa Ibom Government organises capacity building workshop for senior cadre civil servants  

Posted on Author Abasiama Umoh

  The Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning in collaboration with the office of the Head of Civil Service, has organized Capacity Building Conference and Workshop for Senior Cadre leaders on GL 10- 12 from critical Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs in Akwa Ibom State Civil Service.     […]
News

Police kill six armed robbers in shoot out in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Police in Akwa Ibom has killed a six man armed robbery gang that specialized in car snatching and selling across Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, who disclosed this while parading the dead robbers in Uyo yesterday said they met their death during a shoot […]
News Top Stories

Gunmen kill 2 abduct 4 in Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Dare devil kidnappers, who wanted to abduct some residents in Kaduna State on Thursday, shot dead two persons before fleeing into the bush. The diseased were allegedly shot dead Thursday night when the kidnappers in their numbers invaded the community but were challenged by the youths who mobilised themselves and prevented them from operating in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: