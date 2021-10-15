WFD: FG seeks investors in agric value chain

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Food Day, the Federal Government has called on agro-prenuers across the country to invest more in the agricultural value chain as a way of achieving food security and reducing the market price of commodities.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, made the the call in Abuja yesterday, when he addressed agro-prenuers and other stakeholders at a roundtable discussion on ‘Agro prenuers Success Stories and Mentorship Clinic,’ organised to mark the 2021 World Food Day.

The Minister noted that the government has identified the huge potential among young entrepreneurs that could catalyse the needed change in the country’s economic diversification programme. He said: “The expectations we have in agriculture to take Nigeria to the promised land could only be achieved when our entrepreneurs take deliberate actions to invest in different value-chains. “The potentials across crops, livestock, horticulture and the fisheries subsectors are enormous.

Therefore, it is the ingenuity of entrepreneurs like some of you here that would add value to our produce and guarantee the revenue generation potentials of the sector.” He also added that the present administration was making more commitment to sustain the growth of agriculture in Nigeria with the aim of adding more value to the economy. He further urged young agro-prenuers to continue to share their success stories, as it has the ability of spurring more young people into agricultural investment.

