Business

WFE partners SSE on derivatives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative has unveiled new guidance for derivatives exchanges, prepared in collaboration with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges. The joint report provides guidance on ‘How Derivatives Exchanges can Promote Sustainable Development – An Action Menu.’

 

The document was produced by an international Advisory Group made up of derivatives and stock exchange representatives and experts as well as from experts from the wider ecosystem.

 

The 71-member-strong group was chaired by CME Group’s Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer and Owain Johnson, Managing Director and Global Head of Research and Product Development, who said: “This report represents the first work by the SSE to extend beyond equity markets and stock exchanges into listed  derivative markets, a welcome next step. It reviews the current approaches of derivatives exchanges in sustainability and suggests areas of further work and reflection.

 

“Without the risk management products and the forward price discovery that exchanges can bring, a transition to a more sustainable future will be more difficult, costly, and significantly less efficient. CME Group is proud to support this effort and honoured to have served as chair of the derivatives Advisory Group.

 

“The report is a timely undertaking and a sign of great collaboration within the industry. We are happy to respond to the demand from derivatives exchanges for more guidance on how they can better integrate sustainable development within their operations and are optimistic to see an enthusiastic uptake of the actions proposed.” said James Zhan, Chair of the SSE Governing Board and Director of Investment and Enterprise at UNCTAD. Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Office, WFE, said: Derivatives exchanges have long been an important part of the WFE and we are proud to publish today’s report jointly with UN SSE and provide guidance and recommendations to our members on what it means to be a sustainable derivatives exchange.

 

We are looking forward to engaging on this topic further in the future and show that the industry is moving forwards to a sustainable future.

 

The project builds on an initial WFE White Paper on the topic and is a response to demand from a number of derivatives exchanges to the SSE to further expand on it.

The resulting report fills a gap in the literature by identifying ways in which derivatives exchanges can play a role in supporting the sustainability transition.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Maersk begins direct container shipping to Onitsha from China

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Maersk has begun shipping operations from China directly to Onitsha without having to stop by at the Apapa Port in Lagos.   Shipping schedules made available on the company’s website show that the transit time for each shipment is between 53 and 54 days.   A breakdown shows that the vessel first arrives at the […]
Business

B737 MAX resurrects from ‘death’

Posted on Author Wole Shadare writes

How quickly good things can turn to a nightmare overnight. That was the story of Boeing’s best selling aircraft, the B737 MAX, as the beleaguered airplane gets reprieve. Wole Shadare writes   From best seller to the grave The Boeing 737 is the best-selling airliner of all time with over 15,000 aircraft ordered. The Max […]
Business

Obih-Obuah: COVID-19’s impact’ll lead to new operational models

Posted on Author with Dayo Ayeyemi,

Ruth Obih-Obuah is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 3Invest, a real estate investment company in Nigeria. In this interview with Dayo Ayeyemi, she speaks extensively on the likely impact of COVID-19 on Nigerian real estate sector and other issues     The global economy today is bleeding from the impact of a disease […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica