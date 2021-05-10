WFE partners SSE on derivatives

The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative has unveiled new guidance for derivatives exchanges, prepared in collaboration with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges. The joint report provides guidance on ‘How Derivatives Exchanges can Promote Sustainable Development – An Action Menu.’

The document was produced by an international Advisory Group made up of derivatives and stock exchange representatives and experts as well as from experts from the wider ecosystem.

The 71-member-strong group was chaired by CME Group’s Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer and Owain Johnson, Managing Director and Global Head of Research and Product Development, who said: “This report represents the first work by the SSE to extend beyond equity markets and stock exchanges into listed derivative markets, a welcome next step. It reviews the current approaches of derivatives exchanges in sustainability and suggests areas of further work and reflection.

“Without the risk management products and the forward price discovery that exchanges can bring, a transition to a more sustainable future will be more difficult, costly, and significantly less efficient. CME Group is proud to support this effort and honoured to have served as chair of the derivatives Advisory Group.

“The report is a timely undertaking and a sign of great collaboration within the industry. We are happy to respond to the demand from derivatives exchanges for more guidance on how they can better integrate sustainable development within their operations and are optimistic to see an enthusiastic uptake of the actions proposed.” said James Zhan, Chair of the SSE Governing Board and Director of Investment and Enterprise at UNCTAD. Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Office, WFE, said: Derivatives exchanges have long been an important part of the WFE and we are proud to publish today’s report jointly with UN SSE and provide guidance and recommendations to our members on what it means to be a sustainable derivatives exchange.

We are looking forward to engaging on this topic further in the future and show that the industry is moving forwards to a sustainable future.

The project builds on an initial WFE White Paper on the topic and is a response to demand from a number of derivatives exchanges to the SSE to further expand on it.

The resulting report fills a gap in the literature by identifying ways in which derivatives exchanges can play a role in supporting the sustainability transition.

Like this: Like Loading...