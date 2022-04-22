WFP: $777m needed to curb food crisis in Nigeria, others

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has raised the alarm that it needs about $777 million to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance for 27 million people in the Sahel and Nigeria over the next six months as West Africa is hit by its worst food crisis in a decade.

The UN World Food Programme, while making this known in its latest report on food crisis in West Africa, stated that millions of people in the Sahel and West Africa were facing the worst food crisis in a decade as conflict and climate disasters send the price of essential commodities soaring cumulatively beyond the purchasing powers of low cadres people. According to the international aid group, the $777 million food crisis fund is critical and apt in a bid to 27 million people in Sahel, who are already suffering from hunger, marking the region’s worst food crisis in a decade.

Indeed, the World Food Programme report showed the number of hungry people across West Africa and the Sahel, quadrupled to 41 million between 2019 and 2022. This includes 16 million urban poor at risk of acute food insecurity, with many already surviving on a starvation diet. WFP’s Senior Research, Assessment and Monitoring Adviser for West and Central Africa, Sib Ollo, said six million children in the Sahel are suffering from malnutrition and under-nutrition is a general problem throughout the region. “The economy is recovering from the COVID impact, but still very slowly,’ he said from the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

“Last year, the agricultural season was extremely bad, and millions of farmers have lost their production and many of them will not have enough food that will last until the next lean season or even the next harvest season,” he added. He said conflict had displaced over six million people in the Sahel and border closures are causing food price hikes. “The farmers, in particular, are worried for the next agricultural season, mainly because many of them will not be able to access fertilisers. The cost of fertiliser has increased by almost 30 per cent in many places of the region due to the supply disruption that we see brought on by the crisis in Ukraine,” Ollo said. The United Nations reports that the conflict in Ukraine is disrupting the global trade of food, fertilisers, and oil products. It says shortages of these commodities are driving up food and fuel prices across the globe.

In a damning statement published on its website, 11 major international organisations, including Oxfam, ALIMA and Save the Children, warned that the figure could even rise to 38 million this June. Unless urgent action is taken, they said, the increase would mark “a new historic level” and an increase by more than a third during last year. The alert comes a day before a virtual conference on the food and nutrition crisis in the Sahel and Lake Chad. Since 2015, the number of people in need of emergency food assistance in the region – which includes Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Mali, and Nigeria – has nearly quadrupled, jumping from seven to 27 million.

