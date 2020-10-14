Business

WFP seeks $6.8bn in 6 months to avert famine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will need to raise$6.8 billion over the next six months to avert famine amid the COVID- 19 crisis, the agency said on Tuesday. The WFP, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last week for its efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, said it had so far raised $1.6 billion.

“We’ve got a lot more money to raise to make certain we avert famine,” David Beasley, executive director of the WFP, said at a conference organised by the U.N’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Beaseley noted that seven million people had died from hunger this year as the COVID- 19 pandemic, which could double hunger worldwide, claimed a further one million lives. “If we don’t sort out COVID, (the) hunger death rate could be 3, 4, 5 times that,” said Beaseley.

The Rome-based WFP says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year, and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat. After declining for several decades, world hunger has been on the rise again since 2016, driven by the twin scourges of conflict and climate change.

“If you think about the wealth on Earth today we shouldn’t see one single child (go) hungry or die from starvation,” said Beaseley. The WFP has dispatched medical cargoes to over 120 countries during the pandemic, and provided passenger services to ferry humanitarian workers where commercial flights were unavailable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Hyde Energy deepens investment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Hyde Energy Limited, a global petroleum trading company with a downstream network in Nigeria, has deepened its investments in the Nigeria’s oil industry. The company, which said this in a statement, noted that it has unveiled its brand of automotive lubricant products in the country.   “The announcement which was made at their stakeholders’ forum […]
Business

Starved of dollars, Nigerian businesses struggle for survival

Posted on Author Reporter

As women in hairnets and anti-coronavirus masks sort through folded nappies coming off a conveyor belt, the head of the Nigerian firm they work for wonders how much longer he can afford to keep them in employment. Around 80% of the materials that go into Lagos-based diaper and sanitary towel manufacturer Wemy’s products are imported. […]
Business

Stakeholders adopt biotechnology to combat post-COVID-19 hunger

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unanimously adopted the use of biotechnology as critical modern tool to fight possible post-COVID-19 food insecurity and hunger in Nigeria. This came against the backdrop of several forecast of possible food shortage that may befall the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was disclosed recently during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: