What Asa and Falz may be up to

After her last album ‘Lucid’ in 2019, fans of Nigerian singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa are excited about her next music move

. In a recent post on her social media handle that had over 110,000 views, Asa was seen having a friendly handshake with popular rap singer turned activist, Folarin Falana, Falz.

Though the reason for their meeting was not stated but fans of the duo have expectations that it would lead to unveiling a great music vibe.

A fan stated, that it would make a great tune for Asa’s pop melody to blend with Falz Afrocentric rap.

A different tune from what Asa is known for. Until the cat is let out of the bag, all the music lovers can do is pray their wish comes true.

