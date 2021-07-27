What country is this?

How many people will look at Nigeria the way it is wobbling and say I am proud of my country. If you have lived through the 70s, 80s, 90s and may be some part of 2000, and then look at the country today, you will barely recognise it’s the same country.

You will see a country moving backwards instead of moving forward just like in the movie titled ‘Living back in time’. How do we make sense of the fact that on a 10-kilometer journey, you will be confronted with a minimum of 10 fully armed military and police checking points at every stretch of the journey, yet bandits would kidnap tens and hundreds of people and still navigate hundreds of kilometres unchallenged and undetected.

How come the men and women we pay to be awake while we sleep end up going to sleep while we are awake? How come our police choking points do not intercept bandits but only choke lawful citizens?

It has been said that our own security agents and some political leaders are complicit in the fuelling of insecurity in the country otherwise this whole nonsense would have become history. In a recent report issued by Intersociety, 3,462 Christians were killed in 200 days while 3,000 were abducted with 10 clergy men attacked and over 300 churches destroyed.

Fulani bandits are largely responsible for the attacks on Christians and on indigenous Hausa Muslims in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

They target and kill or abduct Christians and their fellow Muslims holding against their fellow Muslims a Jihadist belief that the indigenous Hausa Muslims are not pure Muslims.

When you elect incompetence, you reap mismanagement. When 276 Chibok girls aged between 12 and 17 years were abducted on April 14, 2014, the current government, then the opposition party, made political capital out of the abduction.

They wore red, marched the streets and caused riots chanting ‘Bring Back our Girls’. In the end they successfully brought down the government of former President Jonathan and elected the current President, Muhammadu Buhari who promised to end insecurity in months. Once they grabbed power which was all they wanted, service to the people became a non-issue.

The Chibok girls became a forgotten issue. Over 100 of the Chibok girls remain unaccounted and this includes Leah Shuaibu – the Christian girl that refused to recant her Christian faith. Leah’s case has become cold because too many more bad things and abductions had happened and is still happening. In-fact no week passes without a report of mass abduction of school children and innocent people.

The activities of bandits has paralysed education with schools shut down in parts of the North. Distraught parents of kidnapped school children who protested were instead whipped, teargassed and forcefully dispersed by the same police that couldn’t confront the bandits.

And you shudder in disbelief, ‘What country is this?’ All that we want as a people is to live in peace and security on our land. We looked up to the government for protection but found none, instead they told us to rise and defend ourselves.

The same government that want us to defend ourselves against gun wielding bandits also took away our rifles leaving us bare and naked.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi, who asked us to defend ourselves against armed bandits, was himself a retired military general who ought to know better about armed conflict.

As Defence Minister he has responsibilities over the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. He is aware that no one goes to a war without being equipped with the right tools, yet he urged us to go on and commit class suicide by confronting the bandits with our bare hands. This doesn’t make sense and will never make sense.

Nevertheless, a certain Sunday Igbogho and Nnamdi Kanu in obedience to the call by government for citizens to rise and defend themselves accepted the challenge; while Kanu formed ESN, Igboho led the charge to clear Ibarapa and some Yoruba forests of terrorists and bandits masquerading as herdsmen.

Rather than get a medal, the government turned the gun, it couldn’t turn against bandits, on them. They forcefully intercepted Nnamdi Kanu and killed ESN volunteers.

They also attacked Igboho’s residence, destroyed his properties and killed some of his associates.

Why is the government against Igbogho and ESN for hearkening to their call for the people to rise and defend themselves against bandits? My worries and I guess a lot of people are also worried is ‘why are the bandits being enabled and pampered by the government rather than be put out and down?’ If ESN and Igbogho are outlaws, why are the bandits spared.

If the long arms of our law can go as far as Kenya and Benin Republic to intercept Kanu and Igbogho respectively, why then are the Fulani bandits operating within our full view allowed to roam freely?

Let me say what I have always said before now. ‘We have had enough deaths and abductions from bandits. Government knows what to do to restore law and order and they should go ahead and do it right away’.

This country needs peace and stability to develop. Our hope to resolve the crisis of confidence holding us down in a number, 2023 has also been dashed because our rulers are more interested in protecting their ability to cheat in future elections.

The reason we wanted an amendment of the Electoral Bill was to make voting easier and cheating more difficult, hence we wanted Electronic Voting and Instant Electronic Transmission of Results from the polling units.

We also wanted an elimination of the ‘incidence form’ at polling centres. There is no second gazing whether the process of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results will drastically eliminate cheating .

But the current crop of our corrupt leaders who cheated themselves into will not allow credible elections. What’s the sense in allowing Electronic Voting without Electronic Transmission of results. The answer to me is senseless. INEC is the Commission responsible for the management of elections.

The Commission has said it has the capability to manage electronic voting and electronic transmission of results in real time, but the politicians will have none of that, they will rather see democracy perish than flourish.

Need I remind the National Assembly that it has no power whatsoever to subject INEC to the control of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and that it is senseless to strip INEC of its independent status by subjecting it to the presidency either.

Our nation is wobbling from one disaster to another for the same reason of our doing the same thing, the same way and expecting different results.

To get a different result we must do things differently – this is not rocket science. Without undergoing a national rebirth from our old ways, we cannot get out of the woods hence we must restructure now or die.

I will leave us with the immortal words of Late Gen. Sam Momah in his book titled: ‘Why we must restructure Nigeria now’, he said: “Nigeria must undergo a total rebirth from her old ways and imbibe a reformist mindset that is imbued with humane feeling and patriotic zeal to work in corporate synergy with all, all the time.

Consequently, that fundamental, constitutional and reformist change Nigeria must undergo to enable her replace sharing mindset with productive mindset in order to excel is called restructuring.”

‘The Nigerian Green Book’ by Momah is a book I will recommend to all our leaders as they toy with the faith, future and destiny of this nation.

The survival of Nigeria or otherwise rests squarely on President Buhari. He is best placed to restructure Nigeria and give to posterity a Nigeria that will be peaceful and glorious.

‘He can create a vibrant Nigeria with scientific mind, an engineering heart and a technological soul and all of the three components should start with revamping the educational system and institutionalizing merit’.

