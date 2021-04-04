What do Southern senators want?

The Southern Senators Forum (SSF), a regional caucus of parliamentarians elected into the red chamber from the 17 states of in the Southern Nigeria, has resurrected in the National Assembly.

The forum has been in existence since the rebirth of democracy, though very little is known about its activities and achievements on the last 20 years. Last week, the forum elected a new leadership for the current session.

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC/Ekiti Central), a lawyer and seasoned legislator, emerged as Chairman of the body. Other members of the executive committee include Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP/ Anambra), Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP/ Edo), Sen Adeola Olamilekan (APC/Lagos), Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP/Enugu) and Sen. Biobarakuma Degi (PDP/Bayelsa).

They will serve as Vice Chairman, Secretary General, Treasurer, Publicity Secretary and Financial Secretary respectively.

They were elected by consensus at a closed door meeting. Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, who unveiled the new team to the media, said that the Southern Senators Forum (NSF) was being reawakened barely two years into the four year life span of the 9th National Assembly. He explained that though the Red Chamber had always had a Northern Senators Forum (NSF) and a Southern Senators Forum (SSF), having separate platforms for the two broad regional blocks was not an indication of a division in their ranks.

He declared that all members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly, irrespective of their regional or party affiliations, will remain committed to the unity of Nigeria despite the current challenges confronting the country. According to him, the regional forums were actually avenues to bring people together in order to articulate common positions on national issues.

Chairman of the newly inaugurated Forum, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, described the enthronement of the six-member executive committee as an honour bestowed on him and his colleagues. Bamidele expressed appreciation to members of the forum for finding them worthy to lead the group at this time. He pledged that under his watch, the forum will remain loyal to the leadership of the Senate and promote the unity of Nigeria.

These declarations for the unity of the nation is coming at a precarious time of widespread insecurity across Nigeria. It is also coming at a period of resurgence of ethnoregional nationalism as various groups in Southern Nigeria have launched agitations for self- determination and secession. In the South West, the mainstream sociocultural organisation,

Afenifere is agitating for the restructuring of Nigeria. Leader of the group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a veteran of many political struggles, has said that without restructuring the federation, there should be no election in 2023.

In the same vein, Prof Banji Akintoye who leads the Ilana Omo Oduduwa, is a signatory to the constitutional force majure declared by the Nigeria Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self- determination (NINAS) against the Federal Government of Nigeria. Akintoye believes, the 1999 Constitution upon which Nigeria rests today had expired and that the only way out is for the various ethnic nationalities to renegotiate their sovereignties or go their separate ways.

In the South East, while the Ohaneze Ndigbo shares the same view with the Afenifere on restructuring, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) think the restoration of the defunct Republic of Biafra is the only option left.

The South -South region is not left out of the equation as the Pan Niger Delta Forum has consistently pushed for a restructuring of the country. As if that was not enough, an ex- militant leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Asari Dokubo, recently declared a Biafra Community Government with himself as the leader. In a nutshell, Southern Nigeria is currently witnessing an unprecedented mass movement of ethnic nationalism and separatism.

The irony is that these movements are being championed by the people at the grassroots in the three sub regions and without any visible input from our distinguished Senators and other representatives in the government of the day. Currently, there is a wide gulf between the political class in government and the political class at home in Southern Nigeria.

While those at home who elected those in government are demanding a new political order based on a new constitution, the people in government appear comfortable with the current order due to the privileges and perquisites of their offices. Already, there are subtle threats from the various pro- new order groups across the South to boycott the 2023 general elections.

They believe that by participating in such an election, they would be renewing the mandate of their representatives who have so far refused to work in the interest of their people. It is curious that the SSF chose to resurface in the parliament at a time Nigeria is at a crossroad.

One is not sure what their agenda could be or what their response would be to the agitations among the ethnic nationalities in their own part of the country.

However, they have two options: join the liberation struggles at home or shun the genuine aspirations of their own people. If they choose the earlier option, they will be leaving a legacy of freedom and liberty for posterity, but risking political suicide, should they choose the latter.

