What Eagles are saying

Samuel Chukwueze

We are looking at all the countries and we will take them as they come. No small countries in African football again, we just take it as it comes, Guinea Bissau is the next target and we must get the win.

Wilfred Ndidi

Our expectation is to try and win the game as much as we know we’ve qualified so we try to take every game as a final. We already top the table but we must continue with the tempo as we continue here in the competition. For now, the focus is the game against Guinea Bissau, after then, we will be looking at our next round opponent.

Kenneth Omeruo

We are going to play and maintain our winning streak; we are going to take Guinea Bissau seriously because that will increase our confidence going into the next round of the competition.

Taiwo Awoniyi

For us, it is about winning all the games and taking them as it comes and now, we have Guinea Bissau in our front, so we will need to beat them and also move forward for the next game against any opponent. We are here to fight and get the three points in all the games and Guinea Bissau is not going to be an exception. There is no small team, people were expecting us to just roll over Sudan, but we all saw what happened, same as Egypt and Guinea Bissau, we have to be at our best in the game.

Ola Aina

We are not going to take our foot off the gas against Guinea Bissau, we need to send out a statement that we are here for business and we can achieve that by winning all our games, it is for us to win and we are going for that.

 

