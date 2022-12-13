What Eagles require to win next AFCON – Peseiro

Segun Bailey ABUJA Super Eagles Manager Jose Peseiro has explained what his players need to do become champions of Africa again come next year in Cote D’ Ivoire. In an interview with Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji which was posted on NFF TV, Peseiro explained what he and his coaching crew observed the players in the friendly games against Algeria, Portugal, Ecuador and Mexico. He highlighted most especially the 4-0 loss to Portugal, pointing how the Eagles can take away from the game as they set their sights on winning the next AFCON. “The objective is to win the next AFCON and to reach the objective, w e have objectives. We have been working on observation, player evaluation and team organisation. We had two qualifiers which ended 2-1 and 10-0. But the friendly games against Mexico, Ecuador, Algeria and Portugal we tried to check our players, we tried to check our ideas, our model to see if we can play this way or not. “Against Portugal we tried to face them, though we lost 4-0 but we tried to face them and in the first half I didn’t like what I saw because we didn’t control the game as we want. But in the second half we had more possession than Portugal and almost scored from the penalty and also through Samuel (Chukwueze). “I liked the second half except for the last 20 minutes because after losing the penalty we then lost our balance and you cannot lose your balance against a team like Portugal. If we had managed to score at 2-1 it’s possible to draw the match.”
