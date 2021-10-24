Body & Soul

What Ghanaian superstar Kelvynboy and Mr Purplemusik are up to

It is said that whenever music stars are seen together, something big is about to happen. This is reason Ghanaian superstar Kelvyn Brown popularly known as Kelvynboy who was recently spotted around Jamestown, Accra with rising Nigerian Act, Mr Purplemusik, is sending all the positive vibe that something big is cooking behind the scene.

Godwin Akeh, also known as Purplemusik who was a civil engineering graduate from Delta State some years ago didn’t know in a few years he would own a Record Label “Purple Musik World” and be touring around the world with his music.

Purplemusik has been on the move since his first single “For You” produced by Mix Master Garzy and video hit the screens of West Africa and touched parts of the world. His recent tours which may be to discover new sound must have brought him to the shores of Ghana. Also seen in the company of Mr Purplemusik are notable sensations in the Ghana entertainment industry, like Dancegod Lloyd and his manager Quabbles. The former StoneBwoy “BHIM” Nation artiste “Kelvynboy” will feature on Nigerian star Mr Purplemusik’s new song “Africa Girls”.

