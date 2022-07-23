What I did differently with ‘Money Miss Road’ –Obi Emelonye

Award – winning film director, Obi Emelonye, has revealed that he went outside his comfort zone during the entire production process of filming ‘ Money Miss Road’ knowing that his directorial style can be attributed to past work that include; ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘Mirror Boy’, ‘Oxford Garden’ and ‘BADAMASI’.

He said, with ‘Money Miss Road’ I wanted to do a more physical, more action comedy style of movie instead of the regular talky drama that we are used to, so the entire production was shot on an Arri Alexa mini using high quality prime lenses. If you love films like ‘Rush Hour’ and ‘Bad Boys’ then you’ll love Money Miss Road.” Speaking further, Obi noted that ‘With most of the action in the film happening at night, we wanted to use that to create a really dark cinematic mood to the film, although the subject matter is light and comedic.

This played into the thriller elements of the film and the tense, edge of your seat rhythm of the chase scenes’. The movie which opened in cinema nationwide yesterday highlights the struggles, dreams and drive of downtown existence, reflecting on the lives of two friends, Josiah (Josh- 2funny) and Joseph ( Jide Achufusi), whose chance encounter with Diokpa (Charly Boy), a ruthless criminal kingpin would set up for a life of luxury as well as misery. Filmed in locations at Abuja and Lagos; the producer, Joy Odiete described the new work as an action-comedy film; a combination rarely seen in Nigerian cinemas as seen from the trajectory and history of the box office.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...