What I did differently with ‘Money Miss Road’ –Obi Emelonye

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Award – winning film director, Obi Emelonye, has revealed that he went outside his comfort zone during the entire production process of filming ‘ Money Miss Road’ knowing that his directorial style can be attributed to past work that include; ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘Mirror Boy’, ‘Oxford Garden’ and ‘BADAMASI’.

He said, with ‘Money Miss Road’ I wanted to do a more physical, more action comedy style of movie instead of the regular talky drama that we are used to, so the entire production was shot on an Arri Alexa mini using high quality prime lenses. If you love films like ‘Rush Hour’ and ‘Bad Boys’ then you’ll love Money Miss Road.” Speaking further, Obi noted that ‘With most of the action in the film happening at night, we wanted to use that to create a really dark cinematic mood to the film, although the subject matter is light and comedic.

This played into the thriller elements of the film and the tense, edge of your seat rhythm of the chase scenes’. The movie which opened in cinema nationwide yesterday highlights the struggles, dreams and drive of downtown existence, reflecting on the lives of two friends, Josiah (Josh- 2funny) and Joseph ( Jide Achufusi), whose chance encounter with Diokpa (Charly Boy), a ruthless criminal kingpin would set up for a life of luxury as well as misery. Filmed in locations at Abuja and Lagos; the producer, Joy Odiete described the new work as an action-comedy film; a combination rarely seen in Nigerian cinemas as seen from the trajectory and history of the box office.

 

Arts & Entertainments

287 poets compete for $100,000 in 2022 NLNG’s Literature Prize

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The 2022 edition The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) will have 287 poets compete for the $100,000 Prize. The entries received were handed over to the panel of judges by the Chair of the Prize’s Advisory Board, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, at a ceremony held in Lagos on Thursday at the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Embrace technology, innovation, experts tell book publishers

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Experts in the book publishing industry have stressed the need for the country’s challenged book industry to embrace technology amid COVID-19 to realise its full potential. Speaking at this year’s International Book Fair (IBF) conference, which has as its theme: ‘Information Technology as Panacea for the Book Industry Sustainability amidst COVID-19 Pandemic’, the Chairman of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Afro Love,‘HennyTing Goes: ‘K Buzz’ brings unique fusion to music

Posted on Author Moses Kadiri

Songwriter, rapper Adefolajimi Adelagan (aka K Buzz), who recently recovered from coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, is set to release an EP titled ‘Afro Love’. The multi talented artiste creates a perfect vibe with originality in the single, ‘HennyTing Goes’, which he featured rapper, Zlatan. His signature animated flow on the single blend with Zlatan on […]

