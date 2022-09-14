What I will do differently as governor of Ogun State –Showunmi

Otunba Segun Showunmi is a factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State. In this interview, he speaks on why he is in the gubernatorial race and his vision for the state. FELIX NWANERI reports

If I become the next governor of Ogun State, I expect that it will be a complete different paradigm and that is why I am running what I termed the ‘New Deal’ agenda. What exactly is the New Deal?

I’ve observed that there is no sustainable development plan which speaks to where we are now as a people. Looking at the south western states, for instance, I have become convinced that one of the ways we can reduce the number of out-of-school children is to pay attention to foundation and early education.

The late Premier of the Western region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo gave us free education at the primary level, which the Federal Government has bought into through Universal Basic Education. So, I don’t understand why any government at the state level cannot fund early education? I have traced the sudden lack of appreciation for education to government’s inability to fund early education, and this has practically made education for the children of the poor very difficult.

Against this backdrop, my New Deal agenda will ensure funding of free nursery education for all citizens of Ogun State by attaching a nursery school to a health centre in each ward. That’s a paradigm, and I think it is doable. I have also looked at how we have approached the business of healthcare delivery.

I am no longer comfortable that we are happy with only buying of some equipment and say that we have delivered healthcare to the people. I want to see a situation, where everybody in Ogun State will have his or her healthcare supported by the state government through provision of drugs. We can do this if we have data on all residents of the state. Government’s spending much touch the lives of citizens wherever they are.

Is your New Deal agenda only about the education and health sectors?

Not at all! I thought that since the campaign has not really started, I should reserve some of the things in my blueprint. But since you want me to go on and on, I will say that one of the things that I am strong on is: Why is it that we seem to constantly have an unemployment problem and it is growing? Now, we have a wage bill challenge in terms of how many people can be employed by the government whether at the federal or state level.

This means that we must figure out a new economy that must be created for our people. Without exaggerating, I’ve spent the last 20 years figuring out what the Europeans call small and medium scale leading edge, which implies that city states like Ogun must transmute from thinking that their people will just come out from the universities and find their way through live without retraining them or have a deliberate policy that will put money in their hands to keep them up. So, what we will do is to look at the small and medium businesses in Ogun State and give them what we call matching grants, so that they can take on one or two more people and train them, so that they can be on their own and help train others.

You have a laudable plan but you are not yet recognised as the candidate of the PDP, and don’t you think that the division in the party might affect its chances in the election?

For a fact, a political party is a creation of the law and what makes a political party to have a right to even claim that it is a political party is its constitution and the grundnorm, which is the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No legally created organ can act as if it doesn’t understand the provisions of the law. So, forget about the recognitions here and there.

I am very optimistic that by the time the consequential orders come from the court, the appropriate candidate would be recognised. On the purported division in the party; I don’t really think that we are divided. We both accept the supremacy of the national organs of the party as well as the organs in the state. The issue has to do with how the primary was conducted; was the law broken? My position is that the primary conducted by a faction of the party in Ogun State was a charade, which cannot stand.

So, what I have done is to follow the extant laws of the land to challenge what I think is against the law. In any case, should I fold my hands and allow them to get away with what I think is against the law? I don’t think so! We are all members of one family, so time will come when we will hug ourselves and face the serious business of campaign.

You will notice that I have insisted that the conversation must be around the issues we want to project and I want them to do the same. The beauty of Nigeria’s political process is that we don’t have names of candidates on the ballot paper. What we have is the political parties, so we see how it goes but I am confident that I will be recognised as the candidate of the PDP by the time the court makes its last consequential order.

What is the way forward for Ogun PDP ahead of the governorship election?

The rule is that you don’t talk too much on cases that are in courts but I have always insisted that you cannot put something on nothing. Once you put something on nothing, everything will collapse. What they have done is putting something on nothing but I have painstakingly followed the law and the rules, put them on notice, inform the party so that it can do the necessary adjustments needed to be done because some people chose to disregard the law, pretending to be a rich while the other person is a pauper. But I am not that kind of person who can be bulldozed just like that.

I am resolute and I stand on the rule of law. In the meantime, am I open to accept what will come out from the court even if it does not favour me? Of course, I will accept although the propensity that it will be in my favour is bigger now. However, I hope they will be as magnanimous as I will be if it doesn’t favour them because they have a track record of anytime it doesn’t favour them, they join the other parties or do anti-party. But I am not going anywhere whether the ruling of the court favours me or not. I am Segun Sowunmi, the real deal and I am ready to sincerely serve the people of Ogun State.

Some people believe that you were planted in the PDP to cause crisis within the party?

I feel irritated when people say that. Why do you think somebody has to pay me? Nobody has enough resources to buy me off. Friends, family and associates are passionate about Ogun State and about my ambition. Between us, we will fund this campaign adequately. I must also say that it is insulting for anyone to insinuate that I lack the capacity to run a good campaign, whether in terms of resources or not. I am the only experienced and qualified candidate to administer the affairs of the state at this time. I am not building my castles in the air; I am not playing, they know it and I know it.

I have the ability within me, my family and my very close associates to fund this campaign embarrassingly lavishly. So, they should stop bragging about money. We are going to run a very intelligent campaign, a campaign that is issue-based, a campaign that puts the candidate before you to answer questions on why, on how and on when. I am running on a New Deal; sincerely set principle.

I have looked at the governance space in Nigeria and in Ogun State, in particular, and I am convinced that we cannot keep doing things the way we have been doing them and expect an outcome that is different from the ones that we have been having. I don’t accept, for instance, that Ogun can afford to have a very high number of out-of-school children and who are no longer interested in education.

I don’t accept that, giving our pedigree, in peer review exams like NECO, WAEC and others, we will be so low compared to other states. I do not accept that whatever it is that we call out health intervention really gives no comfort to the citizens.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...