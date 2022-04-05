What I’ll do differently if I become governor of Oyo State –Buhari

The senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speaks on his ambition and vision for the state

You are contesting against a sitting governor, who many believe has done well; what new are you bringing to the table that will displace him?

Have you ever seen someone who said that his or her mother’s soup doesn’t taste good? The answer is no. However, I will tell you that if you say that there is nothing good in everything you have seen about someone, you are not being fair. I believe that if Governor Seyi Makinde has done well, he will be the one to come out with his own scorecard in the next few months.

He will tell the people of Oyo State that this project was not there before he came on board but he has done it to improve on what he mat on ground. That is what I will describe as added value. So, if the governor’s supporters believe that he has done well, by the time we get to the political field, we will tell him that he has not done well. We will also tell him better ways he should have done things. A lot of people want to be governor but when you ask them what governance is all about, you would be surprise that they don’t have any idea. For you to say that you want to be governor, you must have your programmes. You have to prepare yourself, so that any point in time you have a reference point on what you want to achieve to alleviate the sufferings of the people or add to the economy of the state. For me, I am fully prepared and I will tell you that I have my programmes for Oyo State and they are contained in a book I call the ‘Blue Book.’ I will not reveal all the programmes I have in the book, so that others don’t get to copy them before I make them public but I will reveal one or two of the programmes.

First, I intend making the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme a two-year programme. The first year is the one year NYSC that is mandatory for all Nigerian graduates, while the second year, which is not mandatory would be purely for Oyo State indigenes, particularly those who studied agricultural related courses.

The state will take loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Agriculture and Bank of Industry for them to go into farming. Luckily, the senatorial district that I am representing at the National Assembly is an agrarian area.

When these young people go into farming, the state will now second most of the Agric Extension Officers, who are not doing anything to them. We will start with a pilot case of let’s say 50 to 100 people.

At the end of the year, the state government will buy all their produce and whatever is raised in revenue would be shared into three. Fifty per cent would be used to pay back the loan; 30 per cent will go to them and 20 per cent will go to the state as savings for them.

Out of the 30 per cent that will go to them, they also have to save. After a year or two, those who want to continue will get the money the state was able to save for them and they will add that to the one they saved for themselves.

What does the state stand to benefit from this programme?

With this, two things would be achieved – creation of employment and food security.

The moment you are able to harness the agricultural potential of a state, you have solved more than 50 per cent of the problems of that state because it will boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as well as increase employment.

This will not be a one-off thing because every year, new entrants will come in. Number two, is the transport system. Because the rail system has really improved, we will explore whatever contacts we have to via the rail track towards agrarian areas, so that we can transport agricultural produce to the urban centres.

That is what is obtainable in the developed world. It sounds so gigantic but it is doable. One of the problems we have in this country is that we believe that some problems are not solvable but there is no problem that cannot be solved with determination.

Before now, some people never believed that our rail system can work again and that was I sponsored a bill to curb activities of bad eggs, who are trying to sabotage the developmental efforts of government in that sector.

I have never seen where sane persons would be removing rail track, and when they are caught, some people will be pleading for them. In the bill, I proposed that they should be executed after prosecution and the courts found them guilty. I predicated my proposal on the fact that anyone who embarks on removal of rail tracks had intent to kill.

The train as we all know carry hundreds if not thousands of passengers at a time and it is not like the car that you can break when it is on motion. Once the track is removed, the train will derail and lots of people will die.

So, anyone who has the intent of killing over one thousand people at a go, should equally be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

What is the true position of Oyo APC, and what are you doing to resolve the crisis in the party because it would be difficult to achieve your aspiration on a platform that is rocked by internal wrangling?

This is 2022; go and look at history, you will find out that every election year, there is always one problem or the other in the various political parties. Concerning Oyo State APC, the leadership crisis was there; it has been two three factions since September that we had the state congress.

The congress created a lot of problems between the factions and they couldn’t solve them. Even at the national level, it was no head, no tail as there was no clear-cut goals of what the party really wanted because of the caretaker committee in place at that time.

However, now that a new National Working Committee (NWC) has been elected and inaugurated, I believe that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executive will be able to resolve issues that we have in some of the state chapters of the party by looking at the merit of the respective cases. And I must add that all of us who are aspiring for one position or the other know the essence of unity as we cannot achieve anything if we are not united as a party.

How sure are you that the Adamu-led NWC will be able to resolve the crisis in Oyo APC?

Senator Adamu is veteran; he has been there since 1999, so let’s give him time. At the moment, he is battling to come up with the party’s schedule of activities for the 2023 general election but I am hundred per cent sure that he has what it takes to resolve the crisis in any of state chapters of the party.

Have you been able to specifically identify areas where the incumbent governor has not done well, and which you will focus on if elected?

Like I said earlier, I don’t like discussing someone’s failure or success but issues. I don’t want somebody to take the political debate personal because the moment you start identifying failures of the government publicly, they will feel aggrieved. So, I will only tell you what I will do differently from what they are doing if I become the governor of Oyo State.

Again, the fear is that they may want to copy our ideas but luckily for us, it is late because if you don’t start early, you can never catch up and you cannot give what you don’t have. I believe that if you are there as a leader, all that is expected of you is to do the needful.

Don’t look at what the other person did or did not do because your assessment will be at the time you leave office.

As you are aware, in life, there are those who are early starters, middle starters and late starters, but there are people that even if you give them up to eternity, they will not achieve anything because they don’t know what to do.

In Oyo State, Ibadan alone has 11 local government areas, which has always given the people of the area an advantage in governorship elections. How do you intend to surmount this seeming obstacle given that you are from Oyo North perceived to be in the minority?

Yes, Ibadan has 11 local government areas, while the other parts of the state have 22, but you will agree with me that not everyone in the 11 local government areas is from Ibadan. I stay in Ibadan but I am from Ogbomosho.

There are also people from other parts of Oyo State as well as other Nigeria, who live in Ibadan. Are you saying that because Ibadan people have 11 local governments, a candidate from that area don’t need to campaign? You need other zones to become the governor of Oyo State.

You see, the world is going towards competence and not necessarily where one comes from or religion, so people will access you based on what you can do, what you have done in the past and your scorecard. It will interest to you know that I sponsored a bill in the 8th Assembly which was not passed but I’ve presented it again in the current 9th Assembly.

The bill is termed: ‘Mandatory Election Debate Bill,’ so that we can do what is obtainable in the developed world. If you look at the American presidential debate, you will find out that it helps the people to access the candidates. We have elections debate but it is not mandatory.

Candidates can decide to attend or not to attend but if we make it mandatory, the first thing it will achieve is that it will weed off 50 per cent of those who are incompetent or those who have skeletons in their cupboards. So, we must ensure that those who are aspiring for leadership positions have what it takes to be in public office

