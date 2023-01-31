What I’ll do differently to rescue Nigeria’s economy –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said last week’s Moody’s Investors Service (The Moody’s) downgrading of the Nigerian government’s credit rating from B3 to Caa1, was because the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government lacks the competence to initiate and implement innovative solutions to the nation’s problems and deliver on its mandate with the desired impact. Atiku, who described the rating as “unfortunate but unexpected,” noted that Moody’s rating blamed the situation on the Nigeria government’s deteriorating fiscal and debt position as well as its lack of capacity to respond to the economic crisis.

He observed that Moody’s noted the ‘exacerbating policy trading-off’ between debt servicing and the financing of critical sectors, including education, health, and other social programmes; as well as the government’s inability to curtail its addiction to deficit financing and its appetite for more funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Ways and Means. According to him, “All three observations are a direct indictment of the country’s political leadership for its failures in the management of our fiscal resources.”

