The revolutionary ideas conceived by young entrepreneurs of this generation are phenomenal and incomprehensible. Nigeria has witnessed youths come up with mind-blowing concepts, but who would have thought of one in the jewellery enterprise.

The proposition of owning a jewellery and watch company was conceived more than five years ago by Ayodele Donye Samson, popularly known as E4luxury. Half a decade down the line, the business is growing in leaps and bounds.

The establishment owned by E4luxury delivers out-of-the-world top designs for neck chains, wristwatches and other adornments. The company is a master stroke in creating world class crested designs and artistry.

With more than enough reasons to quit considering the harsh economic climate in Nigeria, unfavourable economic policies and the capital intensive nature of the enterprise, the CEO of E4luxury has continued to forge on.

“The Nigerian economy is tough and it affects almost all the business sectors in the country. It is definitely not for the weak or feint-hearted, Nonetheless, we will always work hard to overcome challenges and achieve success. We have been on the journey for over five years, we are still on it and we will get there very soon,” E4luxury stated.

Samson also addressed the thought that people who deal in jewellery are filthy rich.

“If that is the case, then some of us would have quit the business to enjoy our wealth without hustle. Nothing is farther from the truth,” E4luxury stated.

Continuing, E4luxury said: “The jewellery business is capital intensive and it obeys the law of demand and supply out of which we make profit. Merely having a store of luxury items and jewel pieces does not necessarily make us wealthy.”

Further addressing the notion that people who deal in the business are material-driven, the Mass Communication graduate from Lead City University stated that the company only stock goods customers would love to purchase.

“You can’t sell what you don’t like, if truly you are a professional jewellery. We stock quality and desirable luxury items on behalf of our customers, therefore we must develop a taste that will match that of our esteem clients. That does not necessarily make us materialistic or greedy. We simply need to have good taste for fashion accessories in order to satisfy our customers,” said E4luxury.

