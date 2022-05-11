Metro & Crime

What is E4luxury’s age got to do with his thriving jewellery business?

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The revolutionary ideas conceived by young entrepreneurs of this generation are phenomenal and incomprehensible. Nigeria has witnessed youths come up with mind-blowing concepts, but who would have thought of one in the jewellery enterprise.

The proposition of owning a jewellery and watch company was conceived more than five years ago by Ayodele Donye Samson, popularly known as E4luxury. Half a decade down the line, the business is growing in leaps and bounds.

The establishment owned by E4luxury delivers out-of-the-world top designs for neck chains, wristwatches and other adornments. The company is a master stroke in creating world class crested designs and artistry.

With more than enough reasons to quit considering the harsh economic climate in Nigeria, unfavourable economic policies and the capital intensive nature of the enterprise, the CEO of E4luxury has continued to forge on.

“The Nigerian economy is tough and it affects almost all the business sectors in the country. It is definitely not for the weak or feint-hearted, Nonetheless, we will always work hard to overcome challenges and achieve success. We have been on the journey for over five years, we are still on it and we will get there very soon,” E4luxury stated.

Samson also addressed the thought that people who deal in jewellery are filthy rich.

“If that is the case, then some of us would have quit the business to enjoy our wealth without hustle. Nothing is farther from the truth,” E4luxury stated.

Continuing, E4luxury said: “The jewellery business is capital intensive and it obeys the law of demand and supply out of which we make profit. Merely having a store of luxury items and jewel pieces does not necessarily make us wealthy.”

Further addressing the notion that people who deal in the business are material-driven, the Mass Communication graduate from Lead City University stated that the company only stock goods customers would love to purchase.

“You can’t sell what you don’t like, if truly you are a professional jewellery. We stock quality and desirable luxury items on behalf of our customers, therefore we must develop a taste that will match that of our esteem clients. That does not necessarily make us materialistic or greedy. We simply need to have good taste for fashion accessories in order to satisfy our customers,” said E4luxury.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three die in Lagos auto crash

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Three-year-old girl dies inside   Three people lost their lives yesterday when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tricycle on the Epe Expressway. Others were injured in the accident. Also, a three-year-old girl, Seyi Jebose, died on Saturday when she fell inside a domestic well at Ipaja axis of Lagos.   […]
Metro & Crime

We don’t mutilate corpses of our monarchs– says Owukingdom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,

The Council of Chiefs in Owu kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday said that, the kingdom does not engage in the practice of mutilating the corpses of monarchs before burial, contrary to the general belief among the Yoruba people. The council said the clarification became imperative following the controversies surrounding the burial rites of traditional rulers […]
Metro & Crime

‘Our abductors fed us raw cassava, maize for two weeks’ – Kidnapped victims

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Some students of the Federal University of Surveying, Oyo State who were kidnapped in Ondo State have narrated how they were fed with raw cassava and maize for two weeks by their abductors. According to one of the students who is in 200-level, the kidnappers took them from Akure, the state capital to Ekiti State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica